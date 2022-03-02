Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 22:47
Athora Holding Ltd. Selects Clearwater to Drive Growth and Streamline Operations

02 marzo 2022 | 22.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), an industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting, announced today that Athora Holding Ltd. (Athora), a leading insurance and reinsurance group, has selected Clearwater to support its growth strategy, streamline the operating model and provide a consolidated view of accounting, regulatory, and operational reporting across all entities. 

Founded in 2014, Athora has grown rapidly through acquisitions and portfolio transfers, with subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and Bermuda. Athora chose Clearwater to enable one consolidated view across all asset classes, currencies, and accounting bases.

"Athora is a fast growing, acquisitive insurer and reinsurer. We wanted a solution that could help us on-board acquisitions and portfolios quickly, manage increasing regulatory requirements, and enable a quick view of our investment portfolio across multiple markets," said Shamira Mohammed, Group Chief Accounting Officer, Athora. "Clearwater's SaaS solution met our needs perfectly. Clearwater brings industry best practices through their single instance platform and an impressive operations team that understand the needs of the insurance market. Clearwater has the technology, processes, and innovative thinking to support our vision for the future."

"We are seeing significant consolidation across the insurance and investment management industries. With that comes the need to be able to quickly aggregate data from multiple sources and then turn that data into information that can be used to drive decision making," said Gayatri Raman, President, Europe and Asia, Clearwater Analytics. "Clearwater brings best-in-class technology and managed services to Athora so they can fully focus their efforts on growth. We are delighted to partner with Athora."

About Clearwater AnalyticsClearwater Analytics is a global industry-leading SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, performance, and reporting. Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $5.9 trillion in assets for clients that include leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, governments, and nonprofit organizations – helping them make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Investment professionals around the globe trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and analytics. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_Logo.jpg

 

in Evidenza