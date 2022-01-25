Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 25 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:51
13:46 Quirinale 2022, Paragone: "Parlamentare positivo è merce di scambio, gli servono voti"

13:35 Bus contro negozio a Londra, 19 feriti tra cui bambini

13:24 Variante Omicron e candidato vaccino Pfizer, "al via studio in 18-55enni"

13:07 Quirinale 2022, Pd in subbuglio: "Conte che gioco fa?"

12:22 Covid, sintomi dopo 6 mesi: lo studio

12:21 Covid, morto a Torino bimbo di 10 anni

12:06 Quirinale 2022, oggi vertice centrodestra: ecco nomi per Colle

12:01 Arezzo, incidente sul lavoro: morto operaio 51enne

11:50 Quirinale 2022, muro Letta-Renzi: no a Frattini

11:49 Green pass e viaggi' liberi' in Ue, verso nuove regole

11:19 Covid Russia oggi, 67.809 contagi: record per quinto giorno consecutivo

11:04 Expo Dubai, Leonardo racconta 'The Flying Society'

Atradius: Covid-19 continues to hobble global economy

25 gennaio 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The strong rebound in GDP across most of the world may prove to be more of a bounce than a movement. Purchasing power, bolstered in many cases by government intervention was strong in 2021. Despite strong product demand, supply chain issues have left factory shelves depleted and driven inflation sky high. In the US, the inflation rate hit 4.6%, the highest of the developed markets, and is expected to remain relatively high at 4.0% in 2022. Eurozone inflation hit 2.5% and is forecast to remain close to this level at 2.3% in 2022. This could dampen demand in 2022 and 2023 leading to slowing growth rates and rising insolvencies.

Inventory indexes at historical lows

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732495/Atradius_Economic_Outlook_1_Infographic.jpg

With new more contagious covid-19 variants driving infection rates to record highs the visual impact of the pandemic is readily evident with new lockdowns resulting in lower traffic levels, closed stores and hospitality businesses, less travel, still understaffed offices and less crowded downtown areas. Despite this, demand for consumer durables products in particular has been good. Getting these goods to market however has been an issue. The pandemic has triggered a number of supply chain bottlenecks that have delayed shipment of raw materials and finished products, depleted stock levels, and driven up freight costs. With these factors driving prices higher and skyrocketing fuel prices due to OPEC production caps and gas shortages, despite the surge in demand, slower GDP growth is anticipated in 2022 and 2023.

Record high shipping costs

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732496/Atradius_Economic_Outlook_2_Infographic.jpg

Although the spike in inflation is eroding purchasing power, we expect global GDP growth to slow, but remain positive. Despite the rising inflation, consumer savings have accumulated and, to a modest extent, should offset inflation. Supply chain disruptions should abate in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. This, along with monetary policy mainly in advanced markets, should create some inflation relief.

John Lorié, Atradius Chief Economist commented; "Our current take on the situation is that current levels of inflation are temporary and will not persist. Inflation pressures will largely fade in the next two years as the current phase reflects an abnormal situation. Wage pressures are still relatively low and inflation expectations remain well anchored. We do see that high inflation is gradually forcing central banks to start monetary tightening, but more so in the US than in the eurozone." 

Read more about the Atradius Economic Outlook.

About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bond and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

 

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

https://twitter.com/atradiushttps://linkedin.com/company/atradiushttps://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza