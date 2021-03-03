Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 10:11
Atradius publishes whitepaper and video following success of webcast on the future of global trade

03 marzo 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

'How Covid-19 changed global trade forever' attracts almost 3,000 live viewers

AMSTERDAM, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of the first event in the series 'From crisis to opportunity: what is the future of trade?' the global provider of credit insurance, bonding and surety, collections and information services, Atradius, has published a white paper and video of the event. Titled, 'How Covid-19 changed global trade forever' both the paper and summary video can be accessed via the Atradius website. The video is additionally available on the Atradius YouTube channel. An audience of almost 3,000 people including brokers, agents, customers, Atradius staff and others watched the interactive event live.

Atradius_Logo

Christine Gerryn, Director Group Communications & Commercial Development said:  "Our goal is to create a series of virtual events of high quality, that provide clear answers and talking points to the most pressing questions facing businesses around the world today. We are delighted on the number of attendees who joined our first event. We have developed a white paper and a summary video to share to all, to people who attended the event and the ones who were unable to make the event live but are interested in the topic."

She added: "The second event in this series, How trade relationships and tariffs affect trade worldwide, will be broadcast live on March 25 at 4pm CET."

You can learn more about the next event in the series here: https://group.atradius.com/virtual-event-series/from-crisis-to-opportunity-event2.html

About AtradiusAtradius is a global provider of credit insurance, bonding and surety, collections and information services, with a strategic presence in over 50 countries. The products offered by Atradius protect companies around the world against the default risks associated with selling goods and services on credit. Atradius is a member of Grupo Catalana Occidente (GCO.MC), one of the largest insurers in Spain and one of the largest credit insurers in the world. You can find more information online at https://group.atradius.com

For further information:

Head Office    Christine GerrynDirector of Group Communication & Commercial DevelopmentPhone: +31-20-553-2047E-mail: christine.gerryn@atradius.com https://group.atradius.com

Connect with Atradius on Social Media

https://twitter.com/atradiushttps://linkedin.com/company/atradiushttps://www.youtube.com/user/atradiusgroup

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/712156/Atradius_Logo.jpg

