Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 21:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

20:35 Terzo Polo, Calenda presenta road map per partito unico entro l'autunno

20:12 Lajatico, volantino omofobo contro il sindaco: "Figli, non omosessuali"

19:45 Vicenza, morto 17enne colpito da meningite batterica

19:38 Moldavia, filorussi tentano irruzione in sede governo: scontri

19:32 Russia, Solovyov minaccia l'Italia: "Bastardi, ci vediamo a Milano" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Attacks on Italian diplomatic targets 'not dissent' - minister

30 gennaio 2023 | 14.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani

The attacks against Italian diplomatic targets in Germany and Spain by suspected anarchists "are not dissent" but violence towards "individuals and institutions", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"This is not dissent or peaceable, legitimate protest. These are attacks against individuals and institutions," Tajani told the Quotidiano Nazionale daily.

Tajani was referring to the torching of a diplomat's car in Berlin and the vandalizing of the Italian Consulate in Barcelona - both on Friday.

"The government won't be intimidated or negotiate with perpetrators of violence," Tajani underlined.

The minister said he had ordered safety to be tightened at Italy's embassies and consulates and the deployment of paramilitary Carabinieri police at high-risk sites.

"We must remain highly vigilant, above all to protect our personnel," Tajani stated.

Prosecutors in Rome said on Monday they are spearheading a probe by anti-terrorism police into Friday's attacks in Berlin and Barcelona, over which at least five people are reported to have been arrested.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani atacks Berlin Barcelona security diplomatic sites
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza