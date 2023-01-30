Attacks on Italian diplomatic targets 'not dissent' - minister

The attacks against Italian diplomatic targets in Germany and Spain by suspected anarchists "are not dissent" but violence towards "individuals and institutions", foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

"This is not dissent or peaceable, legitimate protest. These are attacks against individuals and institutions," Tajani told the Quotidiano Nazionale daily.

Tajani was referring to the torching of a diplomat's car in Berlin and the vandalizing of the Italian Consulate in Barcelona - both on Friday.

"The government won't be intimidated or negotiate with perpetrators of violence," Tajani underlined.

The minister said he had ordered safety to be tightened at Italy's embassies and consulates and the deployment of paramilitary Carabinieri police at high-risk sites.

"We must remain highly vigilant, above all to protect our personnel," Tajani stated.

Prosecutors in Rome said on Monday they are spearheading a probe by anti-terrorism police into Friday's attacks in Berlin and Barcelona, over which at least five people are reported to have been arrested.