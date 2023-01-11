Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

Attention raises $3.1M, unveiling their AI sales assistant

11 gennaio 2023 | 17.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We're thrilled to partner with Anis and Matthias as they leverage the latest developments in AI generation and natural language understanding to superpower sales organizations," Hadley Harris, from Eniac Ventures. "We love working with repeat founders and couldn't be happier with the strong pull they're already getting from the market."

Attention , the AI-powered sales assistant helping teams overcome inefficiencies at every stage of the sales cycle, announced their $3.1M funding round led by Eniac Ventures, with participation from Frst, Liquid2 Ventures, Maschmeyer Group Ventures, Ride Ventures, and the founders of Ramp, Level AI, Truework, CBInsights, Zoi, among others.

Founders Anis Bennaceur and Matthias Wickenburg started competing tech startups before deciding to join forces and create Attention together in September 2021. Their unexpected collaboration has yielded some impressive results. Since its inception, Attention has helped several sales teams optimize their CRM hygiene, accelerate sales cycles, and boost revenue.

The two rivals turned business partners look forward to ushering in a new era of productivity for the sales industry. Funds from this round will be used to strengthen the AI capabilities behind the product and win the market.

Attention  seeks to turn every sales organization into the best version of themselves. Every sales organization has to deal with slow ramp-up for new sales representatives, while for experienced reps, CRM hygiene and deal stagnation are consistent pain points. Attention provides a fully-integrated AI-powered sales assistant that solves all these issues and more.

Attention streamlines the most challenging aspects of sales. It automatically fills out sales representatives' CRMs (Salesforce, Hubspot) after their calls - offering perfect forecasting visibility for C-Suite leaders - and immediately drafts intelligent emails that pull from conversations.

Attention also allows teams to ramp up new sales people efficiently and effectively, replicating top sellers' best practices across the entire team. With an embedded AI-powered solution, Attention provides suggestions and real time answers to prospects' questions on calls, resulting in all sales representatives having higher rates of success and closed business.

From initial discovery to follow-up communications, Attention works to address inefficiencies across the entire sales cycle, freeing up more time for actual selling.

Attention is raising the bar for how sales teams conduct training and enablement. This round is only the first step in its plan to help sales teams everywhere unlock their full potential.

"Attention is a game-changer. We've rarely seen any product like this in terms of efficiency gains and ramp-up acceleration. We're also blown away by how fast they've been releasing new capabilities." says Peter Santis, head of sales at RocketChat, who decided to also invest in Attention's seed round after seeing the product.

If you are a sales leader looking to accelerate your team and save time, learn more at Attention.tech.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/attention-raises-3-1m-unveiling-their-ai-sales-assistant-301717987.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
