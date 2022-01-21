Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:15 Green pass e negozi esenti, chi rischia la zona arancione: cosa succede in Italia

00:04 Vaccino, covid e fertilità. Studio: effetti per uomini dopo infezione

00:03 Tsunami Tonga, 'Aquaman' nuota 27 ore per salvarsi

00:03 Covid, Crisanti: "Malattia inciderà su durata della vita media"

00:03 Zona arancione, quattro regioni verso il cambio di colore

23:39 Quirinale, Sgarbi: "Berlusconi si sente ancora in gara, mio dovere non è finito"

21:58 Morti di freddo al confine Canada-Usa, c'è anche un bimbo

21:52 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 20 gennaio 2022

21:48 Quirinale, Crippa a deputati M5S: "Mattarella per noi nome estremamente importante"

21:04 'Ovunque tu sia', a Palermo il documentario su campagna vaccinale

21:01 Dazn, Agcom avvia procedimento sanzionatorio

20:57 Quirinale, Toti vede Renzi in attesa di Berlusconi: senza Cav pronti a unire forze

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Aucnet Joins Global Mobility Blockchain Standardization Consortium "MOBI"

21 gennaio 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucnet Inc. (hereinafter "Aucnet"), based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that it has joined the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (hereinafter "MOBI") headquartered in Los Angeles in the U.S. state of California, a global nonprofit consortium that develops blockchain-based technologies and standards for next-generation mobility. Through its participation in MOBI, Aucnet seeks to contribute to a sustainable society by developing circular distribution platforms for electric vehicles (EVs) and their batteries.

Aucnet launched the world's first real-time virtual used-car auction in 1985. Based on its philosophy of "Shaping the Future of Commerce," Aucnet has expanded beyond used cars to create circular distribution platforms for a wide variety of industries, including digital products, motorcycles, luxury brand items, flowers, and medical equipment. To enable remote transactions with peace of mind, Aucnet has developed industry-leading de facto standard inspection and grading systems for each of its product lines. In the automobile business, Aucnet inspects and grades more than one million used cars per year through its subsidiary AIS Inc., which was established with investments from Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Mazda and Subaru.

Founded in 2018, MOBI is a global nonprofit alliance of more than 100 companies and organizations, including the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, along with startups, NGOs, transit agencies, insurers, toll road providers, smart city leaders, and technology companies. MOBI's mission is to create standards and build the digital infrastructure for connected vehicles and IoT commerce in order to accelerate the adoption of blockchain/DLT and make transportation more efficient, equitable, decentralized, and sustainable.

2021 saw an unprecedented shift towards EVs in the new vehicle market, with numerous vehicle manufacturers and governments having committed to increase the uptake of EVs. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years and to flow on to the used-vehicle market in the near future. MOBI provides Aucnet the opportunity to collaborate with leading organizations around the world to be at the forefront of the development of inspection technologies and circular distribution platforms for EVs and their batteries. Aucnet's systems will facilitate transparent transactions of used EVs and enable the efficient reuse of lithium-ion batteries, thereby contributing to the achievement of the U.N.-led Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

- MOBI overviewOrganization name: Mobility Open Blockchain InitiativeEstablished: May 2, 2018Headquarters: Los Angeles, California, USARepresentatives: Chris Ballinger, Tram VoURL: https://dlt.mobi/

- Aucnet profile Company name: Aucnet Inc.Headquarters: 2-5-8 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8349, JapanRepresentatives: Kiyotaka Fujisaki, Chairman and CEO; Shinichiro Fujisaki, President and COOEstablished: June 29, 1985Capital: 1,765 million yen (as of December 31, 2020)Consolidated sales: 24,078 million yen (fiscal year ending December 2020)Number of consolidated employees: 821 (as of December 31, 2020)Business overview: Information-based distribution support service businesses such as hosting and operating auctions using the InternetStock information: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities Code: 3964)

URL: https://www.aucnet.co.jp/SDGs policy: https://www.aucnet.co.jp/SDGs/en/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA hereinafter Aucnet announced that it Joins Global Mobility Blockchain Standardization Consortium Giappone
Vedi anche
News to go
Germania, 497 minori abusati in arcidiocesi Monaco di Baviera
News to go
Scuola, presto in norma risorse per mascherine Ffp2
News to go
Cassazione, Csm conferma Curzio e Cassano al vertice
News to go
Terremoto, scossa magnitudo 4.3 in Calabria
News to go
Green pass e nuove norme anticovid: cosa cambia
News to go
Clima, 2021 uno dei 7 anni più caldi di sempre
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 19 gennaio
News to go
E-mail truffa, ecco i brand più imitati
News to go
Sanità, mancano fino a 350mila infermieri
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "In Dad solo 6,6% delle classi"
News to go
Napoli, truffa sul Superbonus: sequestrati 110 milioni
News to go
Cristiani perseguitati, "oltre 360 milioni nel mondo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza