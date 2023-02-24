Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 02:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

21:36 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 28 febbraio 2023

21:19 Auto, Italia voterà no a stop motori termici dal 2035

21:10 Iran, Aiea: "Ha arricchito uranio poco al di sotto livello per sviluppo armi nucleari"

20:43 Plusvalenze, ricorso Juve e Agnelli al Collegio di Garanzia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Auden Group Hones the Cutting Edge of Antenna Design at MWC 2023

24 febbraio 2023 | 09.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Latest solutions leverage key technologies such as mmWave, phased array, and beamforming to push 'Velocity' of connectivity higher

TAIPEI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auden Group, a leading provider of connectivity solutions based in Taiwan, is attending MWC Barcelona 2023 (Hall 5, Booth 5J64) to showcase its technological breakthroughs that are accelerating high-frequency 5G and wireless communications worldwide. Always pushing the cutting edge of antenna design, the brand is holding live demos of the solutions that achieved these milestones — including the 28GHz mmWave RF front-end antenna module that delivers high-frequency mmWave antenna technology at scale and the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) User Terminals that advance satellite broadband services.

Elevating 5G Frequency Capabilities: 28GHz mmWave

Unlocking higher frequencies of 5G means higher speeds, and Auden's 28GHz mmWave RF front-end antenna module demoed at MWC is a breakthrough therein. This solution uses 256QAM signal over-the-air transmission to allow its phased array antenna to deliver beamforming with excellent performance from rapid beam steering. Antenna designs, particularly phased arrays, use beamforming to solve path loss issues common at the higher frequencies of 5G mmWave, while enabling the creation of high-frequency 5G mmWave networks and Radio Frequency Identification.

Advancing LEO User Terminal Design for Enterprise and Marine Applications

For satellite broadband service via LEO networks, Auden is also spotlighting the LEO User Terminal, a 32 x 32 antenna array module with 2D beam scan capabilities, which the brand has successfully moved from the proof of concept stage to being ready for mass production in record time. In addition, a Marine LEO User Terminal project is in the pipeline, designed for marine applications in the future, together with Electronically Steered Array (ESA) for maintaining stability of marine solutions in rough seas.

5G MIMO Combo Antenna for Rugged Devices and V2X

Auden adds immense value to its Sub6 & 5G MIMO antenna designs through customizing them for particular applications. To highlight this, the brand is exhibiting its phased array antenna with integrated movement tracking, which was built to enhance high-mobility applications like vehicle-to-everything (V2X). For rugged devices, its bespoke slot antenna design is ideal for metal-encased devices, and a rotating antenna design offers a low profile for compact spaces. The company will also be discussing more on both embedded and external antenna designs tailored to verticals like V2X and global navigation satellite systems (GNSS).

Lastly, Auden is showcasing advanced testing products such as Dielectric Assessment KitSystems and health wearables testing solutions at the show.

A Key Player Empowering Telecoms and Beyond

As a pioneer in the wireless communications industry, Auden partners with top global telecoms companies and plays a key role in their communications infrastructure. For example, the brand collaborates with a major satellite broadband service provider that counts on Auden's LEO User Terminals for enterprise users. Through providing customers cost-effective antenna designs tailored to a specific vertical, Auden has been particularly successful in the market for rugged device antennas, in which it has the top market share. The company's impact on the Open RAN ecosystem is also outstanding, as its subsidiary Auray recently became the world's first Open Testing and Integration Centre (OTIC) to issue the 5G OPEN RAN radio unit certification.

For more information, please contact sampson.duan@auden.com.tw or visit https://www.auden.com.tw/en/home-en/.

About Auden Group

Established in 1981, Auden Group is a leading provider of connectivity solutions based in Taiwan. Continuously striving to advance the connectivity industry worldwide, the company provides comprehensive technical and service support in the wireless communication market, spanning antenna design & manufacturing, system-level integration, wireless product testing, laboratory & security, and green energy.

CONTACT: Jessie Liu, Tel : (+886)928-279-002

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2009239/image_5025056_23111996.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/auden-group-hones-the-cutting-edge-of-antenna-design-at-mwc-2023-301755243.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
phased array Auden Group Hones technologies such array
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza