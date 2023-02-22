Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 22 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:58 Meta, procura Milano indaga su presunta evasione da 870 milioni

18:29 Roma, 46enne gambizzato in casa da due uomini

18:07 Evasione fiscale per 90 mld, crediti inesistenti e sequestri: tutti i numeri della Gdf

18:02 Europa League, il Nantes provoca la Juve: "Ridicola se perde con noi"

17:30 Cospito, Nordio: "Delmastro? Velleitaria ipotesi dimissioni: non dipendono da pm"

17:20 Ricerca, Nobel Parisi plaude nomina Zerial allo Human Technopole di Milano

16:59 Attacco hacker a Italia: colpiti siti ministeri, imprese e banche

16:37 Russia, Putin revoca decreto su sovranità Moldavia

16:33 Omicidio Pesaro, fermato in Romania presunto killer

16:31 Stellantis, cda propone dividendo 1,34 euro per azione

16:17 Primarie Pd, Toscani: "Voto Schlein, Bonaccini noioso come direttore pompe funebri"

16:12 Ucraina, caso Zelensky contro Berlusconi agita maggioranza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AugmentLabs DAO is launching the world's most advanced algorithmic stablecoin

22 febbraio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AugmentLabs DAO is launching the world's first algorithmic stablecoin with multi-prong fail-safe mechanisms. This comes on the back of a successfully completed multi-million dollar seed token sale and an ongoing private token sale.

A decentralised stablecoin is an absolute necessity for the cryptocurrency space given the collapse of trusted, centralised systems in 2022. Stablecoins are the medium of exchange which drives Decentralised Finance (DeFi). Centralised stablecoins suffer from third-party risks, and major algorithmic stablecoins fail during periods of duress due to attacks, exacerbated by bank runs. AugmentLabs is here to majorly disrupt the stablecoin space by reducing centralisation risks and offering a transparent and open alternative.

AugmentLabs has designed a decentralised stablecoin system with two components: AGC token, which functions as the collateral and DAO, as well as USC, which is the algorithmic stablecoin. Of note, the Automated Marketcap Comparison Framework (AMCF), which is an oracle, provides the fail-safe mechanism that underpins the entire protocol.

The key feature in the AMCF oracle is that it is proprietarily designed to make the stablecoin protocol antifragile and maintain stability, with the ability to halt mint/burn during duress and to cap the supply side of USC depending on usage. This ensures the sustainability and survivability of the algorithmic stablecoin ahead of all its competitors and predecessors.

The concept was worked-on and established since 2017 by an international team of cryptocurrency experts looking for alternatives to obsolete and flawed designs of decentralised stablecoins. The team spent 5 years researching and running data modelling on major stablecoins before establishing a DAO. With each failure observed in the industry, the AugmentLabs DAO strengthened the design of the protocol.

Having spent the last 5 years being researched upon and tested robustly, USC is the most advanced stablecoin to date, and the AGC protocol forms the safest form of algorithmic collateralising, with dynamic fail-safe mechanism in the AMCF oracle coupled with swift decision-making by the AGC DAO.

Alongside state-of-the-art design in the AGC Protocol, the token sale proceeds from the seed and private sales are entirely used to provide additional collateralisation in terms of open liquidity in the decentralised markets. This builds a deep and solid foundation in early liquidity pegging USC.

AugmentLabs DAO has prioritised use-cases for the stablecoin ahead of launch, with a planned roll-out of multiple games, marketplaces and defi-protocols which will focus primarily on USC usage in Q1 2023. At launch, there will be an organic yield-driven protocol providing significant rewards for staking of USC. Users of USC will also be able to look forward to a debit card partnership at launch that will allow them to spend using Visa cards and withdraw fiat at a wide network of ATMs.

AugmentLabs DAO aims to establish USC as the top and primary algorithmic, decentralised stablecoin of the entire cryptocurrency space by the year 2025. This will be achieved by building aggressively on use-cases, combined with the robust and sustainable design with fail-safe processes.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/augmentlabs-dao-is-launching-the-worlds-most-advanced-algorithmic-stablecoin-301751571.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza token sale token dollar seed token sale
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Putin si prepara ad altra guerra, non a pace"
News to go
Venezia, bassa marea record
News to go
Ex Ilva, Senato approva conversione decreto
News to go
Zelensky vs Berlusconi, Forza Italia: "Tiepida reazione Meloni"
News to go
Telemarketing, Garante: il 'no' dell’utente va registrato subito
News to go
Ancona, truffa per oltre 15 mln di euro: operazione 'Ghost Broker'
News to go
Champions League, stasera Inter-Porto
News to go
Russia-Cina, a Mosca Lavrov incontra Wang Yi
News to go
Pari Opportunità, Roccella: "Verso codice deontologico per le imprese"
News to go
Recovery Facility Fund, Ue: erogati 144 miliardi
News to go
Caso Saman, Nordio firma rogatoria per videoconferenza padre al processo
News to go
Ucraina, Biden: "In ballo i valori della democrazia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza