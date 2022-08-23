Auria Names Marcos Tonndorf to Newly Created CTO Role Signaling Prioritized Focus on Innovation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auria, a leading global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal and other fiber-based solutions, named Marcos Tonndorf as their first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, he will drive the company's aggressive global innovation and advanced product development strategy in collaboration with technology leaders across the company with an acute focus on Auria's exciting new EV products.

"The new CTO role and Marcos' appointment reflect our intensified investment in innovation across the business," said CEO, Brian Pour. "Innovation is a cornerstone of our company's mission and Marcos' leadership coupled with his extensive knowledge of material sciences and product development make him perfectly suited to drive new solutions that help our customers reach their goals."

"I am honored to have this opportunity to lead our renewed focus on innovation. It's an exciting and dynamic time in our industry with the rapid evolution of mobility and our mission is to provide the latest advanced solutions that help our customers improve thermal dynamics, reduce noise and weight and enhance driver comfort," said Tonndorf.

Tonndorf is an automotive industry veteran with almost 30 years of global experience. He was previously vice president of North American product development and global supply chain management where he oversaw advanced material development and product engineering as well as the company's purchasing, logistics and supplier quality strategies.

Prior to that, Tonndorf spent over a decade as vice president of purchasing at Autoneum North America, Inc. where he was instrumental in the integration of product lifecycle management (PLM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) while also establishing product and material specification standards across the company. Before that, he served in various procurement management and technical purchasing roles for international companies, such as Siemens VDO Automotive, Bosch Automotive and Mercedes Benz.

A native of Brazil, Tonndorf earned his Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering degree from PUC Catholic University in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Auria Solutions is a leading global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical, thermal, aerodynamic and other fiber-based solutions. Formed in 2017, Auria is built on more than a century of transportation industry heritage. The company, with financial headquarters in Coleshill, England and operational headquarters in Southfield, Mich., USA, Shanghai, China and Dusseldorf, Germany, operates 17 manufacturing, 10 technical facilities and six JV locations and employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

Contact: GlobalJulie NoyesDirector, Communications & MarketingPhone +1-248 862-2709julie.noyes@auriasolutions.com

