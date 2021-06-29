Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 29 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:10
AUSDOM AW651 HDR 2K Streaming Webcam Sweeps Up Red Dot Award and iF Product Design Award

29 giugno 2021 | 16.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUSDOM, the internationally renowned audio and video product manufacturer, has landed two of the world's three most recognized design awards for its AW651 HDR 2K Streaming Webcam. The business webcam AW651 has received the prestigious iF Product Design Award 2021 and the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021, which is a testament to the webcam's stellar design, outstanding performance, and product functionality.

AUSDOM AW651 HDR 2K Streaming Webcam Sweeps Up Red Dot Award and iF Product Design Award

Designed for online meetings, live streaming, portrait collection, and other communication needs, AW651 is fast becoming an indispensable product for users, both during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Featuring 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, this HDR-capable webcam makes sure a full spectrum of video quality in vivid colors, and offers users the option to adjust the field of view between 90-degree and 60-degree. AW651 makes life and work more efficient — all while removing people from location constraints and giving them the freedom to establish deep interactive connections anywhere, any time.

"AUSDOM's mission is to help people find new opportunities and create new value during this challenging time. Our engineers developed AW651 based on real needs from users around the world, in order to help them adapt to the "new normal" of remote work and living. We believe this webcam will help those who wish to adapt and build quality connections with new people and old friends — in turn making their virtual life as good as real life," said David Wu, CEO of AUSDOM.

AW651 is equipped with dual-resolution technology that allows users to switch freely between HD 1080P up to 60FPS and HDR 2K up to 30FPS, depending on their needs. The camera is also equipped with a built-in omnidirectional dual-meter microphone that picks up voices from all directions and filters out external background noise for crystal-clear audio.

Whether at home, in the office or on the go, AW651 supports a variety of settings with its flexible design. The webcam can be clamped onto a desktop monitor or laptop screen, placed on any flat surface, or even used with tripods. With plug-and-play functionality, AW651 instantly works via USB connection and is compatible with PC, Mac, Chrome OSTM, and Android v5.0 or above. The webcam also includes a physical anti-peep function to protect user privacy.

For more information, please visit www.ausdom.com, or contact support@ausdom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1553853/AUSDOM_AW651_HDR_2K_Streaming_Webcam_Sweeps_Up_Red_Dot.jpg  

in Evidenza