Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 17 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:15 Elezioni 2022, domani 'Il Punto di vista di Follini': "Meloni più attenta alleati ma strada in salita"

17:03 Elisabetta, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia: "Ho preso il Covid"

16:43 Roma, fumo su binari metro B a Termini

16:38 Covid oggi Lombardia, 2.868 contagi e 12 morti: bollettino 17 settembre

16:25 Covid oggi Italia, 17.154 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 17 settembre

16:15 Elezioni 2022, "Richetti querela Fanpage"

16:06 Governo, Draghi porta la 'sua Italia' a New York

15:55 Elezioni 2022, Ricci: "A Pontida folklore, a Monza spinta sindaci Pd per la riscossa"

15:37 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.528 contagi e 2 morti. A Roma 730 nuovi casi

15:25 Elezioni 2022, Guerini: "Astensionismo sconfitta per tutti"

15:07 MotoGp Aragon, Bagnaia in pole

15:01 Juve, Allegri e rischio esonero: "Discorso divertente"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Autel Robotics Kicks off Brand Day with Autel Flight Club Video Contest

17 settembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autel Robotics, a leading developer of drones and aerial photography devices, has today embarked on a series of activities for its official AutelDay brand event.

Lasting from September 17 to October 31, AutelDay's theme of this year is "New Perspectives. New Possibilities." and includes the Autel Flight Club Video Contest. The competition invites users to explore the infinite possibilities when taking to the skies and shooting film from a new perspective. Autel hopes entrants will employ the EVO Nano series, EVO Lite series or EVO II series drones to create short video pieces.

The EVO Nano+ boasts a three-axis gimbal, as well as 1/1.28-inch (0.8-inch) CMOS sensor capable of shooting 4K, 50MP photos. It weighs a mere 249 grams, or the same as a standard smartphone, meaning it's super convenient for carrying almost anywhere. This drone's RYYB color filter array design features a hefty f/1.9 aperture that allows users superior noise reduction and is capable of creating outstanding imagery in low light conditions.

The EVO Lite+ ensures users more flexibility when it comes to expressing their creativity. The drone packs some extra features to help with shooting outstanding imagery from the air. It offers 6K video while featuring a longer flight range with less interference and an Ultra-Wide Angle Obstacle Avoidance system. The adjustable aperture, ranging from f/2.8 to f/11, helps users alter the exposure and field depth for crafting some truly excellent effects and styles when taking shots. The EVO Lite+ is equally adept at taking shots at night as it comes with a 1-inch CMOS image sensor and intelligent moonlight algorithm to capture crystal-clear, vibrant image details. 

The company will collect entrants during the Brand Day period before evaluating them impartially and announcing the winners. First, users create their content with an Autel drone. Then they should follow @Autelrobotics on Instagram or YouTube and also tag this account when posting their content on one of these social media platforms while using the hashtag #AutelDay.

Autel has prepared a range of generous prizes for the best entries. There will be one first-prize winner who will take home $2,000. Two second-prize and three third-prize winners will receive $1,500 and $1,000 each, respectively. Additionally, special prizes will go to another 20 entrants. Please refer to the video contest rule for more details.

Autel will organize more offline Workshop and Roadshow Campaigns in different cities around the world. The company will invite various well-known KOLs from the industry to showcase the company's latest products at the event as well. For specific offline activity arrangements, please refer to the local announcement.

To mark the AutelDay brand event, Autel is also providing customers with an exclusive special offer. Between September 17 and September 30, the company has reduced the price of the EVO Lite+ Premium Bundle by 20 percent to $1479 and the EVO Nano+ Premium Bundle by 20 percent to $879.

About Autel Robotics

Autel Robotics is a team of industry professionals with a genuine passion for technology and years of engineering experience. Since its founding in 2014, Autel has always striven for customer-driven innovation and is continually working to raise the industry standard for drones. The company's headquarter is in Shenzhen, the heart of China's tech industry; it also has R&D bases around the world including Seattle, Munich, and Silicon Valley.

For more information, please visit www.autelrobotics.com or follow Autel Robotics on Facebook @autelrobotics, and Instagram @autelrobotics, or subscribe to the Autel Robotics YouTube Channel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900655/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN75383 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza brand event Autel Robotics Kicks off Brand Day with Autel Flight Club Video Contest event Brand Day with Autel Flight Club Video Contest
Vedi anche
News to go
Mottarone, perizia: "Tragedia si sarebbe potuta evitare"
News to go
Alluvione Marche, prosegue la ricerca dei dispersi
News to go
Germania, torna l'Oktoberfest
Letta: "Noi Bella Ciao la cantiamo" - Video
News to go
Gas Italia, "no dipendenza da Russia per inverno 2024"
News to go
Elisabetta, a Londra prezzi alle stelle per vitto e alloggio
News to go
Ponza, recuperate lastre decorative di epoca romana
Alluvione Marche, "nubifragio più intenso degli ultimi 10 anni"
News to go
Gas Russia, Cingolani: "Totale indipendenza per inverno 2024"
News to go
Decreto aiuti ter, via libera del Cdm: tutte le misure
News to go
Cinema, Mickey Rourke compie 70 anni
News t go
Ucraina, Putin: "Impegnati per fine guerra ma Kiev non negozia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza