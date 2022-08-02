Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Agosto 2022
Authentix, Inc. Signs Ten-Year Contract with Botswana Unified Revenue Service to Provide Marketplace Governance Program for Digital Marking and Tracking of Tobacco and Alcohol Products

ADDISON, Texas and GABORONE, Botswana, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix announced today it has signed a 10-year contract with the Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) for a fiscal marking and digital tracking solution for tobacco and alcohol products sold in the country.  This digital tax stamp program is aimed at preventing illicit trade and counterfeits while also ensuring that citizens receive genuine and safe products.

The new digital track and trace system will boost tax revenue collections levied on manufacturers and importers by increasing industry compliance, reducing illicit trade, and preventing the underreporting of volumes.  The new contract covers the marking and digital tracking of an estimated 500 million product units per year.

Authentix TransAct™, a secure SaaS-based IT data platform, along with direct printing of secure, serialized digital product codes will combine to form the industry's leading high security digital tracking and enforcement solution.  The system will reduce and deter fraudulent activities – protecting the public from the harmful effects of contraband and ensuring a level playing field for all legitimate industry stakeholders. The countrywide program will encompass implementation, training, technical support, hardware installation, ongoing maintenance, and program management provided by the Authentix-Botswana Operations Office.

Kevin McKenna, Chief Executive Officer of Authentix, commented "We are delighted that BURS selected and trusted us to implement and manage the country's first and very important digital tracking solution for these products.  We look forward to working with BURS and implementing the program to help quickly realize the many benefits for the citizens of Botswana." 

Collaborating with governments around the globe, Authentix Marketplace Governance programs have helped ensure the authentication and traceability of products while recovering billions of dollars in tax revenue.

About Authentix:

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix thrives in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks, and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact, and commercial products have greater market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires innovation, helping customers mitigate risks, grow revenue, and gain competitive advantage.  Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/429526/Authentix_Logo.jpg

