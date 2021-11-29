Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Covid oggi Piemonte, 456 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 29 novembre

16:39 Twitter, Ceo Dorsey verso le dimissioni

16:39 Variante Omicron, terza dose vaccino dopo 3 mesi: ipotesi Gb

16:36 Reumatologo Lubrano: "Le small molecules bloccano l’artrite psoriasica"

16:17 Variante Omicron, Ecdc: "Su 33 casi nessuno grave e zero morti"

15:42 Quirinale, Suor Alfieri: "Draghi a palazzo Chigi e Casellati al Colle per dare lustro a Nazione"

15:42 Variante Omicron, Moderna: "Mesi per vaccino specifico"

15:29 Variante Omicron, Bertolaso: "Nuova mazzata, unica arma è vaccino"

15:18 Restituiti 4 milioni a Irene Pivetti, gip non convalida sequestro

15:15 Covid, Mirabelli (ex Consulta): "l'informazione non va dosata, se gestione occulta non è credibile"

15:05 Covid oggi Vda, 10 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 29 novembre

14:53 Covid oggi Sardegna, 98 contagi e un morto: bollettino 29 novembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AUTOCRYPT Opens New Corporate Location in Whitby, Ontario as Series B Financing Round Begins

29 novembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WHITBY, ON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading autonomous driving and secure mobility company AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd. held the official opening ceremony of its new corporate office in Whitby, Ontario, situated at the eastern end of the Greater Toronto Area. 

The opening of this new location comes seven months after AUTOCRYPT established its North American subsidiary, Autocrypt North America Ltd. The office now serves as a regional hub for AUTOCRYPT's V2X, in-vehicle, Plug&Charge, and secure fleet management business developments. Ontario was chosen for its strategic importance; not only does the province account for 100% of Canada's light vehicle production, but also sits within the Great Lakes "supercluster"—a region home to the North American automotive industry. 

"We are currently accelerating our talks with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and EV charging providers across the continent," said Sean HJ Cho, AUTOCRYPT's President for North America. "This new corporate office brings us closer to local businesses, allowing us to work more efficiently. A lot of progress is being made and we are expecting some breakthrough results very soon." 

AUTOCRYPT's CEO and Co-Founder, Daniel ES Kim, added, "Our decades-long experience in securing connected tech has allowed us to secure over 3,000 miles of smart roadways and highways. We look forward to utilizing our cybersecurity expertise in bringing not only autonomous driving, but also smart mobility services to Ontario and beyond." 

After closing a $15-million Series A funding round in late 2020, AUTOCRYPT has since then grown from a 50-member spinoff venture into a mid-size scale-up of over 140 employees, with clients and partners from some of the world's top 10 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. It is now expanding its market reach in North America and Europe through a Series B financing round, opening doors to global investors. 

To find out more about AUTOCRYPT's business and solutions, contact global@autocrypt.io

About AUTOCRYPT 

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive and smart mobility security technologies, paving the way for Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and autonomous driving through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and fleet management systems, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized and optimized before vehicles hit the road.  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AUTOCRYPT Co. Ltd. held Co. Ltd. Ontario private limited company
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, positivi a variante Omicron moglie e figli 'paziente zero'
News to go
Green pass Svizzera, al referendum vince il sì
News to go
Pmi, Giorgetti firma decreto per fondo da 40 milioni
News to go
Droga, maxi sequestro di marijuana: 1,5 tonnellate
News to go
Napoli torna primo, Lazio battuta per 4 a 0
News to go
Variante Omicron in Italia, cosa sappiamo
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Formula 1, addio a Frank Williams
News to go
Covid, Lamorgese: "Domani incontro con prefetti e vertici forze dell'ordine"
News to go
Amy Winehouse, mostra al Design Museum di Londra
News to go
Coppa Davis, Italia ai quarti di finale
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 27 novembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza