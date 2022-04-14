Cerca nel sito
 
14 aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:44
comunicato stampa

AutoRABIT Announces Opening of Prague Office After European Market Growth

14 aprile 2022 | 15.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Provider of leading DevOps platform opens its European Headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic

PRAGUE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoRABIT, the premier Salesforce DevOps platform for regulated industries, announced today the opening of its European headquarters in Prague, Czech Republic as part of its international expansion.

The announcement comes on the heels of AutoRABIT's significant growth in its European customer base in 2021, and the new central European headquarters will enable the company to meet the needs of this growing market.

Angela Heintz, VP of Global Operations is leading the expansion effort. "AutoRABIT couldn't be happier to formalize our commitment to continued growth in the European market. As we assessed our options to better serve our European customers, Prague quickly came into focus. Prague is a vibrant city full of creativity, imagination, and ambition—a true multicultural hub that represents one of the best that Europe has to offer, and we couldn't be happier to make it our new home in the region."

AutoRABIT plans to hire roles in product, engineering, sales, and marketing with a focus on serving customers in Europe from the center of the Golden City.

"The growth we've seen in Europe over the past 18 months has been nothing short of phenomenal," says Philippe Hauck, AutoRABIT's RVP of Sales—EMEA. "Opening this office in central Europe—in the heart of Prague, no less—is really a reiteration of our commitment to this region and to the customer base we're building here."

AutoRABIT plans to hire 100 employees over the next 12 months with continued growth planned to meet rising demand in the region. To learn more about AutoRABIT, visit www.autorabit.com.

About AutoRABIT:AutoRABIT's DevSecOps Platform enables Salesforce development teams to improve the quality of their releases at scale through a suite of CI/CD tools that enable teams to configure, build, test, and manage development environments and deployments. The platform also supports data protection and optimization through a suite of Salesforce DataOps tools that enable development teams to retrieve greater insights from their own data while ensuring robust backup and protection. 

Press Contact:Nicole PaleologusNext PRAutoRABIT@nextpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732385/AutoRABIT_Logo.jpg

