Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:17 Medico Nemo Milano: "Da malati lezioni di vita, anche contro la guerra"

14:14 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi: "Con Giappone impegno per arrivare a tregua"

14:08 "Stefano Tacconi nella fase più critica": le condizioni, come sta

14:06 "Ricerca, percorsi mirati e attenzione", il videomanifesto dei Centri Nemo

13:52 Porti, Monti: "A giugno 2023 inauguriamo il trapezoidale di Palermo"

13:50 Porti, Musumeci: "Sicilia deve avere strutture competitive"

13:42 Virginia Raffaele e il suo lunapark per 'Samusà' al teatro Brancaccio di Roma

13:38 Ucraina, deputata Kiev: "Ancora 30 bambini nell'Azovstal"

13:32 Porti, Giovannini: "Con investimenti salto qualità per Mezzogiorno"

13:28 Ucraina, Russia: "Putin non dichiarerà guerra il 9 maggio. Nessun accordo su incontro Papa"

13:27 Porti, Cancelleri: "Nuovo Cruise terminal Palermo sarà volano sviluppo"

13:26 L'abbraccio di Delpini ai malati: "Ho scoperto i limiti umani e la forza del sorriso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AV-Comparatives Releases Performance Test Report Showing the Impact of Security Software on System Performance

04 maggio 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The Independent ISO-Certified Security Testing Lab's Impact of Consumer Security Software on System Performance Results is Released

INNSBRUCK, Austria, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, the independent ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, has released results for the April 2022 Performance Test, which evaluates the impact of anti-virus software on system performance. As anti-virus software programs run in the background and use system resources, AV-Comparatives helps users evaluate their anti-virus protection in terms of system speed and performance. This independent testing lab is dedicated to informing users about protection against cybercrime with its systematic testing of the market's most popular security software solutions. The company creates a real-world environment for accurate testing by utilizing common use case scenarios.

The Performance Test includes both "Antivirus" and "Internet Security" consumer products, both referred to as security products. The tests conducted by AV-Comparatives for each of the products include file copying, archiving/unarchiving, installing applications, launching applications, downloading files, browsing websites and PC Mark 10 Professional Testing Suite.

The products evaluated by AV-Comparatives for its performance test include:

Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, NortonLifeLock North 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.

AV-Comparatives conducted its spring performance test on a machine with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and SSD hard disks. AV-Comparatives considers this machine configuration as "low-end." The performance tests were done on a clean Windows 10 21H2 64-Bit system (English) and then with the installed consumer security software (with default settings). The tests were done with an active Internet connection to allow for the real-world impact of cloud services/features. In autumn, a high-end machine will be used for this test.

Of the 17 security products assessed, nine were awarded the highest level, Advanced+, including: K7, Panda, ESET, G Data, NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Bitdefender, Avast, AVG. Six products were awarded the second highest level of Advanced, including Kaspersky, VIPRE, Trend Micro, TotalAV, Avira and Malwarebytes. Microsoft and Total Defense received the Standard award.

"We hope that with these tests we can keep users and vendors engaged in system security, and mitigating the ever-evolving threat landscape," said Andreas Clementi, founder of AV-Comparatives. "For these solutions to continue to grow and evolve, tests like these are extremely important to provide accuracy and accountability."

Like all AV-Comparatives' public test reports, the April 2022 Performance Test Results are available for free at this link: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-april-2022/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Media Contact: Peter Stelzhammer e-mail: media@av-comparatives.orgphone: +43 720115542

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809735/AV_Comparatives_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809736/AV_Comparatives_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732277/AV_Comparatives_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Lab's Impact of consumer the Impact of Independent ISO Certified Impact
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Ue annuncia sesto pacchetto sanzioni a Russia
News to go
Operazione 'Verum et Oleum' a tutela olio extravergine d’oliva
News to go
Lazio, da regione 800mila euro per librerie e piccole case editrici
News to go
Gas naturale, Cingolani: "Prezzo aumentato di 5 volte da gennaio 2021"
News to go
Variante Omicron più grave? Virologi italiani gettano acqua sul fuoco
News to go
Sanità, donne medico chiedono maggiore ruolo e più tempo
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Macron: "Occidente non deve più inviare armi a Kiev"
News to go
Costi energia, informativa Cingolani alla Camera
News to go
Covid, 46 miliardi di mascherine usate dagli italiani
News to go
Draghi: "Istituzioni europee inadeguate a realtà di oggi"
News to go
Savona, sgominata organizzazione truffe on line
News to go
Champions League, sfida tra Villarreal e Liverpool
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza