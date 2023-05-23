Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:50 Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria per 180 giorni

11:37 Napoli, clochard colpisce vigile con spranga: agente gli spara

11:30 Matteo Messina Denaro, Maria Falcone: "Arresto ha chiuso un cerchio"

11:27 Messico, eruzione vulcano Popocatepetl: ceneri bloccano centinaia di voli

11:17 Maddie McCann, riprese le ricerche in Portogallo: le novità

11:13 Roma, nuovo blitz Ultima Generazione a Palazzo Madama: bloccati

11:05 A14, Autostrade per l'Italia: corteo di auto festeggia riapertura tre corsie dopo intense lavorazioni notturne della task force del gruppo

10:51 Euro 7, ecco quanto aumentano costi auto e consumi carburante: lo studio

10:44 Coppa Italia finale 2023, dove vedere Fiorentina-Inter in tv

10:31 Ucraina, Bakhmut e tempi invio F-16 a Kiev: news sulla guerra

10:07 Vela d'epoca, dal 26 al 28 maggio quinta edizione del raduno alle Grazie di Porto Venere

09:48 Belgorod sotto attacco, ecco informazione Russia secondo Usa e Gb

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Averna Expands Global Footprint into Germany with the Acquisition of ProNES

23 maggio 2023 | 10.03
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ProNES brings specialized battery test and quality expertise to Averna.

MONTREAL, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, the leading global Test & Quality Solutions provider, announced today they have acquired the German company ProNES Automation GmbH. ProNES has been helping manufacturers efficiently produce better products for over 20 years. In this time, they have developed hundreds of customized automated quality solutions as well as their flexible test platform, batterieinspektor. ProNES' current owner and CEO Jochen Weber will join the leadership team and oversee Averna sales and operations in Germany from the Landau office. 

"We are proud to welcome ProNES' customers and employees while providing our customers with additional solutions and a localized presence in Germany." said Francois Rainville, Averna's President and CEO. "Jochen and the entire ProNES team have achieved truly impressive successes in automation and smart manufacturing within the test engineering and battery test markets. We are excited to add their expertise to support the growing number of global battery manufacturers and expand their reach with Averna's capacity."

The global battery manufacturing equipment market is projected to grow to around $31 billion USD by 2030, at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.63% from this year. The demand for lithium-ion batteries is increasing for several reasons, including the increase of electric vehicles and the growing demand for energy storage.

By adding a new office in Landau, Averna is well positioned to provide their range of innovative automated test, vision inspection and precision assembly solutions to their German clients. With an extensive history of medical device, life science and pharma packaging test and validation, this new location is perfectly situated to serve Germany's notable medical technology community.

According to Jochen Weber, "As the CEO/founder of ProNES, my priority has always been to serve our customers and provide them with the best possible experience. Joining forces with Averna will enable us to better serve our customers worldwide and offer them an even broader range of test solutions. I am also convinced that it will bring our employees more opportunities to learn, grow, and advance their careers. I am excited about the future and the opportunities that this partnership will bring."

Averna's main shareholders Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec and W Investments Group LP, participated in the negotiation of this acquisition. This investment is consistent with their objective to further the international expansion of high-performing Quebec companies. 

For more information on Averna, please visit their website.

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the medical devices & life sciences, consumer products, automotive/transport,  industrials,  telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

© Copyright 2023 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYiNFMTS_3MPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081833/Averna_Technologies_Inc__Averna_Expands_Global_Footprint_into_Ge.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081831/Averna_Technologies_Inc__Averna_Expands_Global_Footprint_into_Ge.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/averna-expands-global-footprint-into-germany-with-the-acquisition-of-prones-301830376.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza battery test Averna Expands Global Footprint into Germany Averna expertise
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
News to go
Ucraina, Tajani: "F16? Lavoriamo a decisione comune Ue"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 30 tonnellate di fitosanitari contraffatti e pericolosi
Giornata mondiale biodiversità: un milione di specie a rischio a causa dell'uomo
News to go
Zaporizhia, Kiev: "Ripristinata energia centrale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza