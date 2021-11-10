Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 10 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:06 Non solo Green pass, le misure nel mondo contro la 'pandemia dei non vaccinati'

13:04 Con ID InfoCamere l'identità digitale è in Camera di commercio

12:59 Covid oggi Basilicata, 38 contagi: bollettino 10 novembre

12:57 Dazn, Codacons: "Pronti a protesta e campagna disdetta abbonamenti"

12:36 Covid, da Granato tesi no vax in Senato: "Venduti a multinazionali"

12:18 Superbonus 110%, Reddito cittadinanza, pensioni: bozza Manovra 2022

12:07 Rugby, Cannone: "Vincere con Argentina? Non c'è partita impossibile per Italia"

12:03 Catawiki, tra moda lusso e arte i trend che guideranno acquisti nel 2022 in Italia

12:00 Quirinale, Giuseppe Cossiga: "Non mi occupo di elezioni, auguro ogni bene a tutti i candidati"

11:55 Covid, contagi e morti: aumento solo in Europa

11:23 Google, Tribunale Ue conferma multa da 2,42 miliardi

11:09 Airbnb sigla accordo con Anci, raccoglierà imposta soggiorno in tutta Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Aviation industry brings net-zero 2050 commitment to COP26

10 novembre 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New technology aircraft and jet fuel made from waste: the global air transport industry has outlined how to meet its new long-term climate goal during Transport Day events at the UN COP26 in Glasgow. This confirms the commitment of the world's airlines, airports, air traffic management and the makers of aircraft and engines to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in support of the Paris Agreement. Aviation is one of the only sectors to have made such a global commitment.

Analysis detailed in the Waypoint 2050 report outlines credible paths for the air transport sector to reach net-zero carbon. The industry says a mix of new technology including potentially shifting to electricity and hydrogen for some shorter services; improvements in operations and infrastructure; and a transition to sustainable aviation fuel by mid-century would provide a majority of the carbon reductions. Remaining emissions could be captured using carbon removals measures.

Speaking at a COP26 event with the UK Government today, Haldane Dodd, Acting Executive Director of the Air Transport Action Group said: "Aviation has increased its ambition in line with the need for all sectors of the economy to pursue rigorous climate action. Despite having endured the greatest crisis in aviation history, this net-zero 2050 goal shows that our sector has placed climate action as one of its highest priorities."

A complete shift away from fossil fuels for air transport around mid-century would be possible, with sustainable aviation fuels made from waste resources and rotational cover crops gradually transitioning towards fuels generated from low-carbon electricity. Importantly, the shift to sustainable fuels will enable green energy industry opportunities in nearly every country, sustaining up to 14 million jobs worldwide.

"Our analysis shows several scenarios, with new technology options such as electric and hydrogen aircraft for the short-haul fleet, to a complete shift to sustainable aviation fuel for medium- and long-haul operations. We have identified the building blocks needed and the scale of the challenge is substantial, but with supportive government policy and the backing of the energy sector, it can be done."

"National government policy measures focused on innovation and energy transition are vital. We also urge the member states of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to support adoption of a long-term climate goal at the 41st ICAO Assembly in 2022, in line with industry commitments."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682205/ATAG_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente global commitment commitment Glasgow let
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Eitan, mandato di cattura internazionale per nonno e autista
News to go
Covid Lazio, il bollettino: 773 contagi
News to go
Singapore contro i no vax, chi si ammala paga spese mediche
News to go
Covid, studio Bambin Gesù: latte materno stimola difese
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Aviaria, focolaio in allevamento di Ostia Antica
News to go
Risorse idriche, bando da 313 milioni contro sprechi
News to go
Covid Cina, la 'guerra al virus' della città di Heihe
News to go
Rdc, "portare periodo residenza in Italia necessario da 10 a 5 anni"
News to go
Borsellino, Cassazione: "Strage di mafia anche se zone d'ombra"
News to go
E' sempre Trento la città più green d'Italia
News to go
Covid, Europa nel pieno della quarta ondata
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza