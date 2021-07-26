Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:10 Covid, Bassetti: "Codacons attacca Burioni? Paradossale"

12:58 Covid oggi Valle d'Aosta, 11 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 26 luglio

12:46 Covid, Meloni si è vaccinata a Roma

12:39 Tokyo 2020, Pellegrini in semifinale nei 200 stile libero

12:26 Zingaretti contro il no vax: "Mi dà del 'super dosato', follie"

12:19 Zangrillo: "Crollo contagi in Gb, buona notizia ignorata"

12:04 Capone (PoliMi): "L'Axe Lab Ericsson accelererà trasformazione software delle reti"

12:01 Covid Campania, De Luca: "Obbligo mascherine? Farò altre 10 ordinanze"

11:59 Covid oggi Puglia, 56 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 26 luglio

11:46 Bassetti: "Risposta a piazze no vax arrivi dalla scienza"

11:42 Vaccini, allarme Gimbe: "Rischio meno dosi disponibili ad agosto"

11:38 Covid oggi Toscana, 361 contagi: bollettino 26 luglio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Avielan Develops Car Lashing with Patented Twisted Hook, World's First

26 luglio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NAGOYA, Japan, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- 1.5 Times Stronger, with Rupture Strength of 3 Tons -

Avielan Co., Ltd. based in Nagoya, Japan, has started selling a car lashing equipped with a patented twisted hook as standard equipment. By twisting the hook diagonally like a puzzle ring, the company has achieved safety with a rupture strength of 3 tons, which is 1.5 times that of conventional products.

(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100331/202107197816/_prw_PI1fl_OMnu7eji.jpg)

- YouTube

https://youtu.be/Srkv7lAaBqM https://youtu.be/RWPMaY7rJjk

- The world's first twisted hook with strength 1.5 times the previous level

In order to increase safety and strength, which are the most important properties in a car lashing, a "twisted hook" has been developed with great ingenuity. By simply changing its structure based on a completely new concept, Avielan has achieved a safe and secure lashing and amazing strength.

The rupture strength of conventional product is usually 2 tons, but the strength of this car lashing using the proprietary twisted hook is 3 tons. In addition, as a double safety measure, it is also equipped with a belt stopper to reduce the risk of the buckle opening.

- Twisted hook does not come off

When removing the twisted hook, the user has to intentionally twist it off like a puzzle ring. Therefore, it is designed to withstand shaking and vibration during transportation. Just by twisting the tip of the hook, the twisted part gets caught in the eye bolt and it is very difficult to remove.

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100331/202107197816/_prw_PI2fl_4ITnsid2.jpg)

- Introduction expected to expand after COVID-19

Due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic activities around the world have been forced to stagnate. However, with the spread of vaccines, economic activities are expected to become more active gradually after the pandemic is brought under control.

In the automobile industry in particular, the amount of transportation is expected to increase. Therefore, more than ever before, safe and secure transportation is required, and this car lashing with a twisted hook is attracting attention.

- Company Profile

Company Name: Avielan Co., Ltd. Representative: Takeshi KonagaiLocation: 1-346 Kifune, Meito-ku, Nagoya, Aichi, JapanURL: https://www.avielan.co.jp/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Avielan Develops Car Lashing Avielan Develops Car Lashing with Patented Twisted Hook Nagoya
Vedi anche
Draghi "figlio di papà, non capisce un c....": bufera social su Travaglio - Video
News to go
Tokyo 2020, altre tre medaglie per l'Italia
News to go
Roghi nell'Oristanese, migliaia di ettari in cenere
News to go
Scuola, governo punta a ripresa in presenza
News to go
Covid Italia, risale la curva dei contagi
News to go
Cina colpita dal tifone In-Fa, venti a 100 km/h
News to go
Italia divisa in due, forti temporali al Nord e caldo al Sud
Incendi Sardegna, elicottero sorvola roghi e fumo - Video
Tokyo 2020: Zanni, la dedica al nonno e la famiglia di sportivi - Video
Incendi Sardegna, il salvataggio degli animali - Video
Incendi Sardegna, Canadair in azione - Video
News to go
Tokyo 2020, tre bronzi all'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza