Martedì 01 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:04
AVONITE® Flex: The definition of comfort and elegance for sanitaryware trends

01 novembre 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

FLORENCE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristech Surfaces LLC is pleased to introduce two new shades to our AVONITE® Flex Collection. This innovative, thermoformable solid surface gives a refined look to sinks, baths, formed wet walls and other sanitaryware and bath applications. Recently launched to the Hot Tub and Swim Spa market, AVONITE® Flex fully lends itself to the creation of elegantly designed products for the entire wellness sector.

Introducing Euro White 8704, inspired by the most popular color in European Sanitaryware Applications.

Euro White 8704 captures the clean, sophistication of a cool-toned white, perfect for both residential and commercial bath applications.

Introducing Pure Ebony 8702, inspired by the latest in bold trends for premium finishes in Sanitaryware Applications.

For 50 years, Aristech Surfaces has partnered with customers to provide a broad range of surface and design material solutions, providing the highest quality materials with maximum performance and premium aesthetic qualities.

Drawing on its experience of over 25 years with producing and pioneering with AVONITE® solid surface, the American multinational plans to invigorate the demand for luxury within the bath sector. AVONITE® Flex indeed makes it possible to design a whole new kind of product. It was developed with the idea of combining 2 worlds that had seemed irreconcilable until now: on the one hand, the realm of sanitary applications, invested in materials that are practical and comprehensively designed to meet the needs of B-to-B clients – easy to mass-produce, customizable, durable; and on the other hand, the realm of interior design with its sensual materials – elegant, pleasantly warm to the touch, offering unlimited design characteristics, geared to private customers looking to give their home an additional element of comfort without sacrificing style.

AVONITE® Flex boasts a superior chemical and stain resistance allowing it to withstand the intensive cleaning regimes within the commercial application space. Moreover, its non-porous, bacteriostatic surface limits the growth of micro-organisms, making it a perfectly hygienic material.

AVONITE® Flex is a new formulation in solid surface offering all the most sought-after functional properties: supplied in sheets or rolls, the sheeting is available in 3.2/4.0/5.0mm calipers and is available in widths of up to 108 in. /2740 mm. The collection includes 4 boutique colors: Euro White 8704, Pure Ebony 8702, Pure Alabaster 8701 and Alabaster Wave 8705. It also allows for outstanding thermoformability, able to be formed over the sharpest angles and the most hard-to-reach recesses. Finally, AVONITE® Flex is lightweight, making it easy to handle in the workshop, in transport and during installation.

Drawing on our experience with designer materials in a range of finishes, Aristech Surfaces LLC created AVONITE® Flex with a luxurious, soft matte finish. As part of the AVONITE® line of products, AVONITE® Flex naturally offers the brand's famous soft feel and signature texture. Like all AVONITE® materials, AVONITE® Flex can be milled, machined, etched, and even stamped. "The idea," explains Group Marketing Director Jana Bartlett, "was to create a product that responds to the major demand for cocooning and high-end finishes; customers want their home décor to be inspiring and relaxing. With AVONITE® Flex, we've successfully combined the comfort and sophisticated look of AVONITE® for a range of applications that were not accessible prior."

Finally, despite the innovative character of AVONITE® Flex, Aristech Surfaces LLC was very careful to design a material that would not require manufacturers to invest in new equipment. It can be produced using conventional molds and vacuum forming systems with no additional investment required. Moreover, the material is easier to repair than acrylic sheets, making it even more durable.

AVONITE® Flex – the perfect synergy of maximum functionality and progressive design.

LUXURY AWAITS…

To request a sample, visit aristechsurfaces.comProduct specifications:Thickness: 3.2/4.0/5.0mmWidth: customized, up to 108 in. /2740 mmLength: coiled, maximum 700 ft. /210 m (can vary by caliper)Structural: ABS co-lamination (optional)Colors: Euro White 8704, Pure Ebony 8702, Pure Alabaster 8701 and Alabaster Wave 8705

For 50 years, Aristech Surfaces has partnered with customers to provide a broad range of surface and design material solutions, providing the highest quality materials and aesthetics sought after by OEMs, architects, designers and fabricators for industries around the globe. Now part of Trinseo, we develop better, smarter, more advanced and sustainable solutions for your business, together.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931653/AVONITE__Flex_Multi_Application_Modern_Bath.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931654/AVONITE__Flex_Custom_Vessel_Sink.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931655/AVONITE__Flex_Pure_Ebony_Custom_Bath.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avonite-flex-the-definition-of-comfort-and-elegance-for-sanitaryware-trends-301661923.html

