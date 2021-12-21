Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:59 Pillole anti covid, Ema: "Speriamo ok a inizio 2022"

16:53 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 235 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 21 dicembre

16:40 Variante Omicron, record di contagi in Danimarca

16:39 Variante Omicron, Natale in zona gialla o arancione: Regioni a rischio

16:30 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.179 contagi e 19 morti: bollettino 21 dicembre

16:12 Variante Omicron, De Luca: "Dati Campania da zona arancione"

16:09 Salernitana, Gravina: "Senza cessione è fuori dal 31 dicembre"

15:58 Ginecologia, Nicola Colacurci nuovo presidente Sigo

15:42 Variante Omicron, Ema: "Non sappiamo se servirà nuovo vaccino"

15:35 Covid oggi Lazio, 2.285 contagi e 23 morti. A Roma 1.191 casi

15:30 Inter, indagine plusvalenze: nel mirino una decina di contratti

15:11 Sondaggi politici, Pd primo al 21,3% e Fdi segue al 19,5%

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Award presentation ceremony for 3rd Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition held in Beijing

21 dicembre 2021 | 14.10
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- News from Global Times Online: The award presentation ceremony for the third "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" was held on Dec. 21 in Beijing.

With the theme of "Share opportunities for a splendid future," the event is aimed at sharing stories related to the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the post-pandemic era through short videos and demonstrating the appreciation shown by people from countries along the routes of the BRI toward the initiative for the development opportunities it has delivered.

The competition tells BRI-themed stories in a form that people like and in words that are easily understood, thus strengthening people-to-people bonds and promoting international cooperation, said Zhu Jingjin, President of Biological Products Division with Sinopharm, which supports the competition.

Since the competition kicked off in June, it received nearly 1,000 entries from 89 countries and regions of the world. After a round of review by the organizing committee, public vote and grading by experts, 70 winners were chosen for 12 prizes, including a prize for anti-pandemic through unity, a prize for promoting integration among different civilizations, a prize for conveying the voice of Generation Z and a prize for pushing forward social charity.

First held in 2019, the "Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition" has been successfully held for the third time. The videos are expected to, from the perspectives of builders in BRI projects, tell stories of BRI projects in helping unleash local economic potential and delivering development dividends to local people. The competition plays an active role in strengthening exchanges and cooperation among countries participating in the BRI.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1714244/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Dec. 21 in Beijing presentation ceremony news from Global Times Beijing Shi
Vedi anche
News to go
Da Polizia Postale e 'Subito' 5 consigli per acquisti online in sicurezza
News to go
De Rienzo, morte attore: a processo pusher gambiano
News to go
Covid, false vaccinazioni all'Hub di Palermo: tre fermi
"Coro virologi imbarazzante", lite Bassetti-De Manzoni - Video
News to go
Pensioni, tavolo per la riforma Fornero
News to go
Lavoratori privati, ecco lo stipendio medio 2020
News to go
Spaccio di droga, 13 arresti a Foggia
News to go
21 dicembre, oggi il solstizio d'inverno 2021
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, 1017 morti nei primi mesi del 2021
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 20 dicembre
News to go
Vaccino Novavax, via libera Ema
News to go
Vacanze di Natale, 18 milioni in viaggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza