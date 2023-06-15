Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Award-Winning Journalist and Best-Selling Author Christina Lamb Appointed Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait

15 giugno 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Chief Foreign Correspondent for The Sunday Times and I Am Malala Co-Author will advocate for the right to education for crisis-affected children with the UN's global fund for education in emergencies.

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the UN global fund for education in emergencies, named Christina Lamb as its newest 'ECW Global Champion'.

The Chief Foreign Correspondent for The Sunday Times and best-selling co-author of I Am Malala will help advance ECW's advocacy worldwide, leverage her vast networks to support resource mobilization efforts, and work with global strategic partners to increase visibility for the pressing challenges facing the more than 222 million crisis-impacted girls and boys worldwide who urgently need quality education.

As one of the world's preeminent journalists, Lamb has covered everything from wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria to repression and human rights abuses in Eritrea and Zimbabwe. She has authored ten books, including I Am Malala, The Girl from Aleppo and Our Bodies, Their Battlefield.

"Christina is a global force for good in the world. Her honest and passionate storytelling about the real-life trials and tribulations facing girls like Malala and Nujeen Mustafa is an inspiration to us all. As an ECW global champion, Christina will continue to advocate for increased resources to support the right to education for crisis-impacted children worldwide," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait.

"This appointment means everything to me. As a journalist covering conflict and crisis round the world for more than three decades – and a mum – the toll on children is always the most heartbreaking. Over and over, I have seen children forced to flee their homes, live in crowded camps or underground shelters, or watch loved ones die in front of them, yet at the same time, show remarkable resilience," Lamb said.

Lamb joins key global leaders, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in supporting ECW's 222 Million Dreams Campaign – which kicked off last year and seeks to mobilize at least $1.5 billion to deliver on ECW's four-year strategic plan.

"It is clear to me that nothing makes more of a difference than education, and we must do all we can for the more than 222 million crisis-affected girls and boys who are missing out on schooling in the world's toughest contexts," Lamb said.  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102444/Education_Cannot_Wait_2.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656121/Education_Cannot_Wait_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/award-winning-journalist-and-best-selling-author-christina-lamb-appointed-global-champion-for-education-cannot-wait-301851533.html

