AWE2021 opens, starting a new decade of smart life

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE2021 is open at National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, China on March 23-25, 2021. Under the theme "Smartize the Future", it fully displays the latest innovations of the global home appliance and consumer electronics industry and the interconnected smart life in the digital era with its unprecedented scale, strong exhibitor list and tens of thousands of products and solutions that boast cutting-edge technologies and stylish designs.

Covering an area of 150,000 square meters, AWE2021 brings together nearly a thousand exhibitors from at home and abroad, including international heavyweights such as Gaggenau, Miele, GE Appliances, Bosch, Siemens, Fisher & Paykel, Panasonic, Sony, Sharp, AEG, Gorenje, ASKO, SMEG, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Philips, Laurastar, 3M, Pentair, Westinghouse and Shark, domestic big names such as Haier, Hisense, TCL, Skyworth, Konka, Meling, Gree, Aux, Fotile, Robam, Vatti, Vanward, Macro, Galanz, Joyoung, Supor, Lexy, Ecovacs, Meida, Golden Home, Marssenger, Sanfer, HEGII, Airmate and Flyco, technology giants and unicorn IoT companies such as JD.com, Flytek, 360, Tuya, Topband, Ayla, Xingluo Technology, Aispeech and SoundAI, and core component and material suppliers such as LGD, CSOT, GMCC & Welling, Jiaxipera, Nidec, Donper, Highly, Schott, Higasket and Saite.

AWE Live Stream Night Show will be launched on Tmall, JD.com and Kuaishou from 19:00 to 22:00 on March 23, 2020. It is designed to drive consumption through live stream sales. With hundreds of enterprises live streaming at the same time, presidents of enterprises will recommend best home appliances and consumer electronics to consumers along with celebrities, internet celebrities and livestreaming celebrities.

AWE2021 is more than a technology show. It marks the start of a brand new decade for AWE, a digitalized, smart new era for global home appliance and consumer electronics industry, and a future smart interconnected life for consumers.

Jiang Feng, Executive President of AWE's organizer China Household Electrical Appliances Association says, AWE will remain its dedication into advancing the high quality growth of home appliance and consumer electronics industry and make innovations along with its partners around the globe in the digital age. It will provide innovative products and smart life solutions for consumers to establish a life full of happiness, and offer the wisdom and solutions of China to the global home appliance and consumer electronics industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471674/1.jpg