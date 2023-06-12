Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:53 Berlusconi, La Russa: "In questi ultimi tempi non ho avuto coraggio di parlargli"

14:50 Berlusconi e le cravatte di Marinella: "Fu nostro testimonial mondiale"

14:47 Berlusconi, Ucraina: "Putin oserà andare ai funerali?"

14:26 Aborto, Rapporto Opa: "Aumenta farmacologico, 60 mln spesi in un anno, serve sistema sorveglianza"

14:17 Berlusconi, da mamma Rosa a Marta Fascina: tutte le donne del Cav

14:08 Berlusconi, feretro lascia ospedale San Raffaele - Video

14:04 Berlusconi, l'altolà ad Air France e l'arrivo dei patrioti per salvare Alitalia

13:56 Berlusconi, Draghi: "Assoluto protagonista, amato per umanità e carisma"

13:42 Berlusconi, dalla corruzione alla mafia, da Ruby a Mediaset: la storia giudiziaria

13:30 Berlusconi, Mattarella: "Grande leader politico, ha segnato storia nostra Repubblica"

13:25 Berlusconi, da Moretti a Sorrentino: Silvio immortalato in tanti film

13:20 Berlusconi, il ricordo di Putin: "E' morto un vero amico, ammiravo sua saggezza"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Azista BST Aerospace rolls out maiden satellite from its mass manufacturing factory

12 giugno 2023 | 11.32
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HYDERABAD, India and AHMEDABAD, India and BERLIN, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azista BST Aerospace, envisioning mass manufacturing of satellites built in India for the global market, will launch its first satellite ABA First Runner (AFR), aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 12thJune 2023, 02:19 PM PST as part of the Transporter 8 Mission.

Azista BST Aerospace has created a state-of-the-art 50,000-square-foot facility capable of supporting the production of 2 satellites per week. The first satellite, AFR, is an 80kg satellite built on a modular bus platform and hosts a wide-swath optical remote sensing payload with both panchromatic & multispectral imaging capabilities. AFR represents the first satellite of its size and performance built by the private space industry in India, capable of supporting various critical applications for civilian and defense purposes.

Azista BST Aerospace is committed to India's drive towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. Managing Director Srinivas Reddy Male said, "The launch of AFR marks an exciting beginning to support the realization of satellite constellations for various applications. Our factory in Ahmedabad is already geared up to produce 10 of these satellites in 2024."

Director Sunil Indurti stated, "Azista BST Aerospace invites researchers and organizations interested in exploring the use of fresh satellite data for various geospatial applications to get in touch with us and take advantage of this exciting opportunity."

Azista BST Aerospace is already in the process of realizing the next set of satellites to demonstrate its capabilities with versatile payloads with its modular satellite buses. Several of these satellites will be launched within the next 12-24 months to establish space heritage and solidify vertically integrated production capabilities from India.

About Azista BST Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (ABA)

Azista BST Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. (ABA) is a joint venture between Azista Industries Pvt. Ltd. and Berlin Space Technologies GmbH. ABA owns and operates a factory in Ahmedabad, India, for manufacturing small satellites in India for the global market. ABA's installed annual production capacity of 100 microsatellites makes it the largest satellite manufacturing facility in India. The company operates a 50,000-square-foot facility with state-of-the-art infrastructure to develop and manufacture highly reliable space systems.

For further information, partnership opportunities, or media inquiries, please contact: Bharath Simha Reddy P, Business Development Manager, Azista BST Aerospace Pvt Ltd.bharath.pappula@azistaindustries.com+91 89779 27765

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098693/Azista_BST_First_Runner.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098694/afr.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/azista-bst-aerospace-rolls-out-maiden-satellite-from-its-mass-manufacturing-factory-301848056.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meccanica ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Azista BST Aerospace maiden factory cavallo maiden
Vedi anche
Berlusconi, l'editto contro Biagi, Santoro e Luttazzi - Video
"Addio Silvio", il messaggio di Meloni per Berlusconi - Video
Berlusconi è morto, le lacrime dei supporter davanti all'ospedale - Video
News to go
Morto Silvio Berlusconi, aveva 86 anni
News to go
Ue, accordo in Consiglio su confisca beni di provenienza illecita
News to go
Londra, caldo record fa svenire guardie reali
News to go
Articolo 1 nel Pd, Schlein: "Continuiamo ad aprire e allargare"
News to go
Migranti, da Ue 100 mln a Tunisia per gestione frontiere
News to go
Prezzi, Federconsumatori: "Beni primari aumentano doppio di inflazione"
News to go
Jackpot Superenalotto, a Teramo è caccia la vincitore
News to go
Papa Francesco ricoverato, oggi niente Angelus
News to go
Rottamazione cartelle 2023, ultimi giorni per le domande
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza