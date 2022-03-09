Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
19:20
comunicato stampa

B Lab Global Announces New Lead Executive, Eleanor Allen, Accelerating Mission to Make Business a Force for Good

09 marzo 2022 | 21.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Allen's appointment advances nonprofit's work building a stakeholder-driven economy

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B Lab, a global network of organizations transforming the economic system, announced today the appointment of Eleanor Allen as the new Lead Executive. A seasoned business leader in both the private and public sector, Allen brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of global impact work. This appointment marks a seminal moment for B Lab and the B Corp movement as it shifts power and builds a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economic system for all people and the planet.

"Business plays an essential role in addressing the social and environmental crises mounting worldwide, and as a result B Lab's work has never been more critical," Allen said. "I am committed in this new role to supporting and mobilizing businesses that recognize that profit and purpose can be achieved in tandem."

As Lead Executive, Allen will drive B Lab's strategic priorities including evolving the B Corp standards, promoting globally inclusive policies, and fostering innovative partnerships to meet unprecedented interest in the B Corp movement.

"Eleanor is a true servant leader with a demonstrated ability to balance empathy, curiosity, and inclusion with speed and decisiveness," said B Lab co-founders Andrew Kassoy and Bart Houlahan, who will remain at B Lab as board members and senior advisors to Allen. "We are thrilled that Eleanor has chosen to bring her extraordinary global experience to the B Corp movement."

To view the full press release, please visit this page.

About B Lab: B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 400,000 workers in over 4,700 B Corps across 78 countries and 155 industries, and more than 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.bcorporation.net.

