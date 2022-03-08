Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Marzo 2022
Baanto Announces 27-inch Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) Compliant ShadowSense™ Touchscreen Samples for High Performance Military Applications

08 marzo 2022 | 14.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baanto is pleased to announce that they are now shipping demonstrator samples of a 27-inch ShadowSense touchscreen that complies with MIL-STD-3009 NVIS requirements.

Night Vision Imagining Systems are invaluable in a broad range of military applications to ensure that operators can execute missions regardless of ambient light levels. However, traditional touchscreen technologies have been unable to adequately meet rigorous EMI and NVIS requirements. Overlay technologies such as PCAP and Resistive have suffered from susceptibility to EMI and long-term durability. Whereas NVIS goggles are susceptible to interference from existing IR touchscreen technologies. Touchscreens, based on Baanto's unique ShadowSense technology, not only exceed all durability and EMI requirements, but using a variety of Commercial Off the Shelf components (COTS), are also compliant with the latest generation NVIS goggles.

Evaluation samples of this new NVIS compliant solution are now available for shipping, to interested customers. Additionally, Baanto can also work with customers to provide custom ShadowSense solutions built to specific design specifications and size requirements utilizing this platform technology. ShadowSense based solutions have already been proven; customers have achieved certification for the most stringent military applications such as military flight avionics, marine and land-based systems. In addition, ShadowSense based touchscreens can support any type of NVIS compliance from MIL-STD-3009 to "Black" NVIS using a range of off-the-shelf LEDs and photodiodes. 

"Our patented ShadowSense technology provides high reliability and resistance to failures, false touches, direct sunlight and problems related to electrostatic radiation," said Av Utukuri, CEO at Baanto, "Our technology also allows for highest optical clarity, brightness, and image sharpness that is essential for critical operations. Other touch technologies such as Resistive and Projected Capacitance (PCAP) require additional layers on top of the viewable surface of the display, which significantly affect the contrast of the screen."

Established in 2009, Baanto International Ltd., is based in Mississauga, Canada, and designs and manufactures ShadowSense, a unique optical positioning solution used in touchscreens and interactive video walls.  ShadowSense is known globally for its unrivaled reliability, responsiveness and ability to detect object size and shape. Baanto also offers NRE design solutions for custom requirements. Through various partner and integrator relationships, Baanto maintains a global presence, and provides multiple solutions to a broad range of industries.

Please contact Colin Doe, COO of Baanto.

