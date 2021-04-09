Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 17:49
BAC and CBMM Prove Efficiency of the Use of Niobium in Supercar

09 aprile 2021 | 16.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Use of niobium on the chassis of the new BAC Mono resulted in weight reduction and improvements in vehicle strength and safety

SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership between Briggs Automotive Company (BAC), a British pioneer in the manufacturing of single-seater supercars, and CBMM, a Brazilian company which is world leader in the production and commercialization of niobium products, anticipate an exclusive project for use of niobium in the structure of the new BAC Mono. The partnership promises to revolutionize the global automotive industry.

BAC and CBMM prove efficiency of the use of niobium in supercar

The first proofs of concept carried out on the vehicle, which is high-performing, showed a weight reduction of 18%, exceeding the initial goal of a 15% decrease. "The use of metal alloys enriched with niobium in the car's chassis reduced the amount of material, allowing for a lighter car, with the possibility of reaching greater speed in less time, in addition to offering better braking efficiency and more safety. We are very satisfied with the results obtained.", explains Pablo Salazar, Head of Mobility at CBMM.

The new BAC is a unique vehicle, designed to offer the best driving experience on the road and on the track. In addition to having cutting-edge design, it uses the most innovative technology solutions on the market in its concept. "Niobium has the potential to be a revolutionary element in the automotive industry and our proof of concept demonstrates exactly that. The weight reduction was remarkable, as were the additional strength and safety benefits. We are very excited and looking forward to the next development stages", Neill Briggs, Co-Founder and Director of Product Development at BAC.

The next stage of the project consists of testing the prototypes of the final vehicle under real conditions. Subsequently, BAC intends to implement the new concept by adopting niobium technology and launch the new model commercially, which should happen in 2022.

Briggs Automotive Company, BAC, is known for being the perfect incubator for the latest technologies in the sector and has proven innovative concepts in its pioneering research and development projects. CBMM, on the other hand, consolidates itself as an important player in the mobility sector by offering products with advanced niobium technologies in partnership with several companies, in applications such as bodies, chassis, brake discs and batteries.

About CBMM

World leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 40 countries. Based in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company provides state-of-the-art products and technology for the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace and energy sectors. Founded in 1955, in Araxá, Minas Gerais, CBMM has a technology program that expands Niobium applications and contributes to the growth and diversification of this market. In 2019, the company invested in 2DM, a Singapore-based company dedicated to the production of Graphene.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484520/BAC_MONO_Niobio.jpg

 

 

in Evidenza