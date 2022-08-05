Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 13:54
comunicato stampa

Back To School Accessories: iPad Edition

05 agosto 2022 | 11.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is almost over for most students and it’s that time of year again to start shopping for school supplies. With iPads becoming cheaper and more accessible, many students are opting out of laptops and using tablets instead. Luckily for students – and parents’ wallets – elago has an amazing selection of Back To School sales for iPad accessories that you don’t want to miss!

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

If you haven’t heard of elago, they are a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago’s designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

First up is the Pencil Case that transforms your Apple Pencil into a wood #2 pencil; the number one sold Apple Pencil case in the world. The case has two versions – one for each generation of Apple Pencil. Both versions are made of non-recycled silicone material to ensure that you get a case that lasts a lifetime. Silicone is incredible as it provides excellent grip and protects your stylus from drops and scratches – perfect for everyday use! The shape of the case feels just like the wood pencils we used to use, making it ergonomic and ideal for extended use. Charging the stylus is no issue, but the second generation case must be installed properly for wireless charging to work; detailed installation instructions are provided online. Various colors and collaboration models are available for the 2nd generation with the first generation getting more colors soon. Bring back some serious nostalgia and enjoy using your Apple Pencil just a little bit more.

Pencil Case for the 1st Generation Apple Pencilelago.com: https://bit.ly/3zPVVXs Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3BChdJo

Pencil Case for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencilelago.com: https://bit.ly/3btF1EDAmazon.it: https://amzn.to/3oTrFV5

Looking for a smart folio case? elago’s got you covered. The case is perfectly designed for your iPad, with all of the same properties of Apple’s iPad case but at a fraction of the cost. Magnet technology attaches your iPad to your case and keeps it on firmly throughout daily use. Prop up a flap of the case behind the iPad and now the case becomes a functional stand! elago’s Smart Folio case is available for most, if not all, available iPad models and sizes. Make the smart choice and save some money for other supplies!

Smart Folio Case for iPadelago.com: https://bit.ly/3zVD6lw Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3Q1Nn5r

Any added protection is welcome when dealing with tablets that are getting thinner and thinner. elago’s Tablet Sleeve is the perfect companion to your iPad. Made with three different layers, the sleeve is waterproof due to the top nylon layer – perfect for inclement weather and accidental mishaps. The middle layer is made of recycled fiberfill to give some much needed shock protection from everyday use. The sleeve boasts a spacious front pouch that can hold most accessories you use with your tablet or anything else you need to take with you on the go. It comes in a Stone or Dark Gray color – perfectly accessorizing with other colors of your wardrobe, backpacks, tablets, etc.

Tablet Sleeve for iPadelago.com: https://bit.ly/3vHFwlr

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their moto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly. elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Instagram: @elago.it

Contact: haein.lee@elago.com

