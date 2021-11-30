Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Novembre 2021
comunicato stampa

Bahrain Launches Investment Platform Enabling Investor Access to Investment Opportunities in The Kingdom Strategic Projects Valued Over USD30 Billion

30 novembre 2021 | 09.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Development Board today announced the launch of the investment platform invest.bh that allows investors to access investment opportunities in the Kingdom's strategic projects as part of Bahrain's Economic Recovery Plan which saw the announcement of strategic projects worth more than USD30 billion.

The platform enables investors to explore current investable and future planned projects in the Kingdom across a wide range of sectors including industrial, infrastructure, tourism and housing projects.

Investable projects include Bilaj Al Jazayer Tourist City, Bahrain Metro, USA Trade Zone, Aluminium downstream zone and Sports City. Future planned projects are the new planned cities of Fasht Al Jarim Area, Suhailia Island Area, Fasht Al Adhm Area, Gulf of Bahrain Gulf of Bahrain Area, and Hawar Islands Area.

Khalid Humaidan, Chief Executive Director of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: "this new investment platform is a critical component in implementing the Economic Recovery Plan. With the recent announcement of the strategic projects, ensuring investors have access to current investment opportunities, as well as future planned projects gives them direct access to strategic investment opportunities and offers us a platform to engage directly with prospective partners."

"Our Economic Recovery Plan aims to drive economic growth and boost non-oil sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain as we emerge from the pandemic. Through the platform we are encouraging the private sector to play a bigger role in economic development."

 The Kingdom of Bahrain's Economic Development Board provides support for investors interested in these opportunities and enables them to benefit from the competitive advantages available to them in the Kingdom, including an agile business environment, competitive operating costs with no corporate or income taxes, and a highly skilled workforce. EDB has offices around the world, including in the USA, Europe, China, and India.

To view the new investor platform, please visit this link: www.invest.bh

About Bahrain Economic Development Board

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

The EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, in order to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, technology and innovation, tourism, education, healthcare, logistics and transport.

