Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:27 Ian non si ferma, uragano riprende forza dopo Florida

19:00 Bollette, Conte: "Nuovo governo pensi ad aiuti, serve Recovery Ue"

18:50 Immobile e l'infortunio: "Sto bene, ma è un po' pericoloso"

18:41 Covid, cariche di nitroglicerina sul virus: allo studio 'farmaco bomba'

18:31 Celentano: "Sono grillino, ho tifato Letta ma da Meloni ondata di saggezza"

18:10 Spazio, dall'Esa immagini spettacolari di Dart che impatta l'asteroide

18:06 Dal 3 all'11 dicembre torna l'Artigianato in fiera

17:59 Crisi energetica, Draghi: "Minacce comuni per Ue, no a divisioni"

17:46 Ostia, violentata 15enne: due arresti

17:46 Bollette luce, aumenti +59%. Arera: "Evitato il raddoppio"

17:29 Pd, Borghi avverte: "Con Conte o con Calenda? Occhio, ci vogliono distruggere"

17:26 Governo, Bartoli (Odg): "Appello a Meloni, informazione non sia più Cenerentola del Paese"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority tenders landfill remediation project in preparation for a 100 MW solar farm

29 settembre 2022 | 15.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) launched its tendering process to appoint a qualified contractor to remediate a two square kilometre landfill site to prepare the plot for the development and implementation of a solar project with a minimum capacity of 100 MW. The landfill site is located at Askar, in the Southern Governorate of Bahrain.

The scope of the project will involve the design and construction of a landfill gas extraction and treatment system to meet the requirements of environmental standards as per the Supreme Council of Environment requirements. The project will also include land remediation, the development of gas and leachate management systems, and a drainage system to ensure the site readiness for the construction and operation of the solar project.

The tender scope also includes the site investigations to meet the required performance specification and environmental monitoring of the landfill site (leachate, groundwater contamination, air emissions, landfill gas treatment etc.) at agreed intervals until 12 months following the completion of the site remediation.

Commenting on the launch of the tender H.E. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, EWA's President said, "Bahrain is fully committed to the objectives of the COP26 and ultimately actionable goals and investments towards climate change. Converting this landfill site to a solar farm capable of producing 100 MW is one of many steps the country hopes to execute to realise the objective of bringing carbon emissions in Bahrain to net zero by 2060".

The tender document sets out clear requirements of environmental standards to ensure that the project adheres to best practice international guidelines, ensuring the safety of the site and longevity of the project. Under a separate tender and in parallel to this project, EWA will be issuing a "Request for Proposal (RFP)" for developing a 100 MW solar plant located on the remediated landfill.

With Bahrain's Economic Recovery Plan, the Kingdom plans to target investments worth US$30 billion in strategic projects, creating new investment opportunities in infrastructure and priority sectors across the Kingdom, including renewable energy sectors such as blue and green hydrogen.

Bidders can obtain tendering documents and submit proposals through the Bahrain Tender Board website via https://www.tenderboard.gov.bh/TenderDetails/?id=756/2022/BTB%20(4604/2022/3100).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bahrains-electricity-and-water-authority-tenders-landfill-remediation-project-in-preparation-for-a-100-mw-solar-farm-301636771.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Economia_E_Finanza Architettura_E_Edilizia Meccanica Meccanica AltroAltro Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Ambiente of Bahrain Bahrein kilometre chilometro
Vedi anche
News to go
Università, test a Medicina: le novità
News to go
Cremlino: domani annessione territori ucraini dopo referendum
News to go
Insegnante ucciso a Melito, fermato collaboratore scolastico
News to go
Elezioni, riconteggio seggi Camera: Bossi tra eletti
News to go
Pensioni, rivalutazione in assegno ottobre
News to go
Covid Italia, +34% contagi in una settimana
News to go
Nord Stream, Svezia segnala una quarta falla
News to go
Pescara, Gdf sequestra cocaina e hashish in attività commerciali
News to go
Gb, CRIII il nuovo sigillo di Carlo III
News to go
Caro bollette, per la luce rischio aumento del 60%
News to go
Cristoforetti comandante della Iss
News to go
Mo, operazione esercito Israele a Jenin: 4 palestinesi uccisi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza