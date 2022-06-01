Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 10:00
comunicato stampa

Balaji Kumar joins Sonata Software as Chief Human Resources Officer

01 giugno 2022 | 09.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Balaji is a seasoned professional with extensive strategic, operational and governance experience in all aspects of HR Management

BANGALORE, India, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT services and technology solutions company, has announced that Balaji Kumar has joined the Company as Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible for HR function globally. Balaji will be based out of the Company's Corporate Office at Bangalore, India.

In his last stint, Balaji was the Chief Human Resources Officer globally at L&T Infotech. Prior to that he has held senior HR positions at reputed companies like Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Microsoft, Citibank and Unilever. Balaji is a Management Graduate from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and has diverse experience across the HR function including employee engagement, talent management, organization development and HR Business Partnering. He also possesses a master's degree in law and has practiced law earlier.

As part of its aggressive growth strategy, Sonata Software has been investing significantly in leadership talent to serve its clients, people and our social objectives. Balaji's induction is one more step in that direction. His expertise and experience will help the organization scale to meet the challenges of high growth in an ultra-competitive environment.

Samir Dhir, Whole - Time Director & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "I am excited to welcome Balaji to Sonata Software. With his rich experience, Balaji will be able to drive our people strategy and vision, create the best-in-class capabilities to create success for our employees, attract top talent and continue to drive towards our core values. As Sonata enters the next growth phase, we have invested in creating a Sonatian-experience where the employees can continue to excel, innovate and deliver high-quality outcomes for our clients."

"I am delighted to join Sonata Software, a totally customer-driven and people-centric organization. I am looking forward to partner with the team to help deliver a world-class experience to Sonatians and align Sonata's talent and culture agenda to accelerate the successful journey to provide our customers digital transformation services using our proprietary 'Platformation' framework to create innovative, platform-based, business solutions," said Balaji.

About Sonata Software

For more information:

Nandita VenkateshSonata Software LimitedCIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110A.P.S. Trust Building,Bull Temple Road, N.R. ColonyBangalore 560004, IndiaTel: +91 80 67781999 Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689012/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

