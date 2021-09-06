Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 06 Settembre 2021
Banggood 15th Anniversary Sale Preview: Thousands of Lightning Deals for 48 Hours Starting on September 8

06 settembre 2021 | 15.00
GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a global leading online shop, has released details about some of the massive deals available for all users during the 48-hour-peak of its upcoming 15th Anniversary Sale. From 4:00 p.m. (UTC+8) on September 8 to 3:59 p.m. (UTC+8) on September 10, Banggood will release millions of items – from new gadgets and electronics to home and kitchen essentials and clothing – with big discounts and coupons. Additionally, during this period, users who pre-booked their favorite products with a $1 deposit can pay the balance to receive the lowest price.

Lightning Deals

To celebrate Banggood's birthday on September 9, Banggood is offering a "$9.9 Bargain Dash" Lightning Deal on top-tier brands, categories, and products. Moreover, customers have a chance to win a Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 for only $0.01. Deals might be snapped up in seconds, so visit Banggood Lightning Deals Center and set an alert before they sell out.

Hot Seller Must-Buy

Banggood's featured Hot Seller Must-Buy is back with over 100,000 popular items from top brands such as Xiaomi and DJI. Shoppers just need to pay a deposit of $1 or $3 to book their favorite items, and then later pay the rest to get the lowest price. Deposit payments have been available since August 25, and the balance can be paid from 4:00 p.m. (UTC+8) on September 8 to 3:59 p.m. (UTC+8) on September 10 to get up to 80% off discount.

VIP Day

To say a giant thank-you to loyal customers, Banggood VIP members will enjoy exclusive shopping benefits during the 48-hour-peak. 50% discounts can be exchanged with VIP points and free shipping and shopping bonuses are also available. Anyone can register to join Banggood VIP to participate in VIP Day to get access to all the exclusive deals.

Since 2006, millions of customers have turned to Banggood to find the latest goods, including rare items from categories they are passionate about. As one of the most popular online shops globally, Banggood is continuously optimizing its supply chain, sourcing products directly from well-selected manufacturers and working closely with over 3,000 top quality brands. To celebrate the 15th anniversary, almost all these popular brands are participating in the sale for customers to shop for their passions at affordable prices on Banggood.

https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html  

in Evidenza