Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Omicidio Ciatti, scarcerato il principale indagato

16:36 Covid Emilia Romagna, oggi 44 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 22 giugno

16:34 Covid oggi Campania, 94 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 22 giugno

16:24 Covid oggi Lazio, 74 contagi e un morto: bollettino 22 giugno

16:19 Covid, EY: 'Italia è 5% più attrattiva per investimenti'

16:19 Sondaggi politici, per 65% pentastellati Conte ridarebbe slancio a M5S

16:15 Feltri: "Carcere per giornalisti assurdo, disgustato da incapacità Parlamento"

16:15 Firenze, scomparso bimbo di 21 mesi nel Mugello: ricerche in corso

16:13 Europei, Feltri: "Polemica su chi non si inginocchia grave manifestazione di imbecillità"

16:09 Covid, Pregliasco: "Ignobile che medici non vogliano vaccinarsi"

16:07 Euro 2020 e variante Delta, finale a Wembley: dubbi degli esperti

16:02 Simon Cracker: "La mia moda upcycling tra i ricordi di Romagna"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Banggood Launches the Longest Global Summer Promotion Ever in Its History

22 giugno 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood officially kicked off its global Summer Prime Sale themed "Shop Your Passion" on June 21, following a 4-day price storm scheduled for July 7-10. This will be the longest such promotion in the company's history. Banggood VIP members will be able to lock in the exclusive global discount starting from July 5.

In addition to summer and vacation items that are at the top of everyone's shopping list, Banggood will also offer popular brands and products during this promotion, including Xiaomi mobile phones DJI drones, and Creality 3D printers. Starting from June 28, $999,999 in allowance will be made available to shoppers.

Extra-long summer promotion, with fantastic warm-ups

On June 21, Banggood kicked off this year's summer promotion with a Saver Deposit Sale, a Banggood Official Recommendations list, and an Early Bird Summer Sale.

With Saver Deposit Sale, Banggood shoppers can reserve items available for pre-sale by putting down a deposit of $1 or $3 starting from 4:00PM (UTC+8) on June 21. Shoppers who have put down a deposit will be entitled to additional discounts, which will be credited when the item is paid for in full.

Banggood's sales data for the past year show that sales in the personal care and health, technology, smart home and outdoor categories have been well ahead of expectations, with personal care and health demonstrating particularly significant growth. As a result, the Banggood Official Recommendations lists will continue to recommend well-rated products from these popular categories. Specially, the Most Popular Ranking List will bring together new, hot-selling and favorably reviewed products, based on data and user reviews, with the aim of providing shoppers with targeted recommendations.

Early Bird Summer Sale offers an extreme early access to shop best sellers at a great price from June 21th to June 24th. Top valued brands including Xiaomi, Blitzwolf and Eachine will offer exclusive benefits of the Sale.

Special regional offers with globally synchronized promotions

With more than ten years of expanding into global markets, Banggood has not only established a strong local logistics and service support system, but also gained insights into the expectations of local shoppers everywhere. In a move to fully optimize the shopping experience no matter where the shopper is located, in addition to recommendations based on shopper profiles, Banggood will launch special offers with local features. As examples, to facilitate shopping on the platform, interest-free installment plans will be on offer in Brazil and Germany, while limited-time free shipping will be available in Italy and Hungary, and the After-pay service will be rolled out for the first time in the US, the UK and Australia.

The Banggood Affiliate Program will hold the 2021 Summer Prime Sale Affiliate Honor Partners contest where the top 10 winners will have a chance to win trophies, prizes and commissions. Sign up to learn more and to be on the way to earning great commissions here.

About Banggood

Banggood is a global leading online shop, offering millions of products that are well-selected. From consumer electronics, tools, home, toys, sports, to clothing, everything could be delivered to one's front door with several clicks.

For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
longest such promotion officially kicked off be lock in
Vedi anche
News to go
Discoteche riaperte dal 10 luglio, criterio Green pass all'ingresso
News to go
Euro 2020, Uefa e Gb dicono no a Draghi: finale a Wembley
Incidente A1, fiamme e fumo sull'autostrada: le immagini - Video
News to go
Euro 2020, Italia-Austria agli ottavi di finale
New to go
Mascherine all'aperto, il Cts decide sull'obbligo
News to go
Covid Italia, 495 contagi: mai così pochi da agosto 2020
News to go
Italia zona bianca, allarme movida: le regole dei sindaci
News To Go
Minori stranieri non accompagnati, rapporto choc di Save The Children
News to go
Vertice Draghi-Merkel, rapporto solido tra Italia e Germania
Galli-Storace, scintille ad Agorà sulle mascherine
Euro 2020, la giornalista Rai sommersa dai tifosi
Incendi nel palermitano, a fuoco diversi ettari di bosco
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza