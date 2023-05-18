Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 18:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:47 Palermo, 14enne accoltellato da compagno scuola: polmone bucato

18:39 Russia, sindaco di Mosca impone quarantena dopo esplosione casi di aviaria

18:33 Etna, attività esplosiva dal cratere e sciame sismico

17:58 Giro d'Italia, Denz vince la 12a tappa e Thomas resta maglia rosa

17:50 Indagine Wallapop, oltre 18 mln di italiani leggono libri usati

17:47 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, a bordo dell'anfibio dei pompieri per il salvataggio - Video

17:38 Lombardia, allarme di Greenpeace: "Pfas in acqua potabile"

17:21 Energia, il meglio della filiera dell'idrogeno in mostra alla 2°edizone Hydrogen Expo

17:09 Atp Roma 2023, Medvedev in semifinale Internazionali Bnl d'Italia

16:53 Helmut Berger è morto, l'angelo 'maledetto' di Luchino Visconti aveva 78 anni

16:27 Bakhmut tra avanzate e ritiri: cosa succede sul campo

16:23 Nadal salta Roland Garros 2023: "Lesione non è guarita, impossibile giocare"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bangladesh Lifts Fumigation Requirements on U.S. Cotton Following CCI-Sponsored U.S. Cotton Tour

18 maggio 2023 | 18.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Cotton Council International (CCI)-sponsored Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture Delegation's U.S. visit from Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2022, coupled with indispensable efforts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) office in Dhaka, ultimately convinced the Bangladesh government to relax its nearly-five-decade-long fumigation requirement on U.S. cotton imports.

This shift will remove a significant export barrier for U.S. cotton to Bangladesh, as well as saving Bangladeshi mills time and money as they look to the U.S. to fill their cotton fiber import needs. Bangladeshi mills have been paying over a million dollars annually to cover unnecessary fumigation costs imposed on cotton imported from the U.S.

U.S. exporters will continue to use APHIS-generated phytosanitary certificates, but under the new regulation the certificate will have additional language confirming no live boll weevils are in U.S. baled cotton. APHIS will issue revised instructions for exporters.

Bangladesh's Agricultural and Commerce Ministries' decision to lift the fumigation requirements came after six Bangladesh Ministry of Agriculture delegation members joined a CCI-sponsored U.S. cotton tour coordinated with the National Cotton Council (NCC).  The delegation learned why U.S. cotton bales do not harbor live boll weevils, including a review of the U.S. cotton industry's successful Boll Weevil Eradication Program and its modern cotton harvesting and standardized ginning techniques.

Bangladesh presently ranks as the No. 2 global importer of cotton, according to the USDA FAS's global market analysis in May 2023. Although there is some domestic cotton produced in Bangladesh, it accounts for 1% or less of total demand.

Bangladesh was a Top 10 export market for U.S. cotton in 2022, with exports valued at $477.07 million (https://www.fas.usda.gov/regions/bangladesh).

Cotton Council International (CCI) is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fiber and manufactured cotton products around the globe with our COTTON USA™ Mark. Our reach extends to more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. With more than 65 years of experience, CCI's mission is to make U.S. cotton the preferred fiber for mills/manufacturers, brands/retailers and consumers, commanding a value-added premium that delivers profitability across the U.S. cotton industry and drives export growth of fiber, yarn and other cot ton products. For more information, visit cottonusa.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080013/CCI_Logo_Tagline_Lockup_R2_stacked_alt_blue_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bangladesh-lifts-fumigation-requirements-on-us-cotton-following-cci-sponsored-us-cotton-tour-301828852.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN04296 en US Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Politica_E_PA sponsored Bangladesh office in Dhaka Bangladesh Lifts Fumigation Requirements on U.S. Stati Uniti d'America
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, sciopero aerei 19 maggio rinviato
News to go
Bruce Springsteen a Ferrara, il concerto si farà
News to go
In Europa League finale tutta italiana?
News to go
Terremoto in Sicilia oggi
News to go
Maltempo, la situazione della viabilità
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Bonaccini: "Dopo messa in sicurezza calcoleremo danni"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, continua l'allerta rossa
News to go
Meloni in Giappone per il G7
News to go
Clima, "in prossimi 5 anni rischio temperature record"
News to go
Made in Italy, arrivano il liceo e la giornata nazionale
News to go
Debito pubblico Usa, Biden cancella visita in Papua Nuova Guinea e Australia
News to go
Alluvione Emilia, sale il numero delle vittime: ultime news
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza