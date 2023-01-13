Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:45 Crollo Marmolada, procura Trento chiede archiviazione: "No responsabilità umana"

15:35 Kraken Covid, Ecdc: "Valutare mascherine e smart working"

15:19 Austria, 20 milioni di euro per trasformare casa natale di Hitler a Braunau am Inn

15:09 Russia, un'altra crepa nel regime

15:09 Inchiesta Lobby nera, Fidanza: "Dimostrerò che non c'è stata alcuna corruzione"

15:07 Pd, Casaleggio: "Su primarie online compromesso al ribasso"

14:31 Covid oggi Italia, 84.076 contagi e 576 morti: ultimo bollettino settimana

14:21 Assolta per maglietta 'Auschwitzland', Anpi: "Ancora una volta apologia non è punita"

14:20 Ucraina, Estonia: "Troppi rifugiati, Finlandia ci aiuti"

14:18 World Economic Forum, a Davos affari d'oro per le escort

14:17 Qatargate, Cozzolino si dimette da Commissione: "Pronto a essere sentito"

14:14 Russia, Cremlino pensa a presidenziali 2024: cosa farà Putin, lo scenario

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bank of America Reports Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

13 gennaio 2023 | 12.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick will discuss the financial results in a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET today. For a listen-only connection to the conference call, dial 1.877.200.4456 (U.S.) or 1.785.424.1732 (international), and the conference ID is 79795.  Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Investors can also listen to live audio of the conference call and view the presentation slides by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the company's Investor Relations website.

Investors can access replays of the conference call by visiting the Investor Relations website or by calling 1.800.934.4850 (U.S.) or 1.402.220.1178 (international) from noon on January 13 through 11:59 p.m. ET on January 23. 

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 67 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,900 retail financial centers, approximately 16,000 ATMs and award-winning digital banking with approximately 56 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of AmericaPhone:  1.980.388.6780lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)Phone: 1.212.449.3112jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Bill Halldin, Bank of AmericaPhone: 1.916.724.0093william.halldin@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of AmericaPhone: 1.980.386.6794christopher.feeney@bofa.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612970/Bank_of_America_Corporation_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bank-of-america-reports-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-301721239.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza website at accessed at Bank of America investor presentation can at
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro carburante, incontro governo-benzinai: sciopero congelato
News to go
Napoli, smantellato traffico internazionale di banconote false
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Coppa Italia, qualificazioni ai quarti per Fiorentina e Roma
News to go
Trento, Gdf scopre scuola di sci sconosciuta al fisco
News to go
Presentato il Giubileo 2025
News to go
Meteo, da domenica arriva l'inverno
News to go
Iran, ambasciatore a Roma: "Pena di morte dopo processi regolari"
News to go
Caro carburanti, sindacati convocati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola presenta nuove regole a Parlamento Ue
News to go
Milano Fashion Week 2023, il calendario
News to go
Vino, Confagricoltura: "Deriva proibizionistica in Irlanda su etichetta"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza