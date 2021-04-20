Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:51 Riaperture, Crisanti: "Aumenteranno contagi e morti"

21:51 Superenalotto, nessun 6 né 5+1: jackpot vola a 141,3 milioni

21:47 George Floyd, processo: giuria ha raggiunto verdetto

21:43 Riaperture, Galli: "Rischio calcolato affermazione pericolosa"

20:59 Berlusconi ricoverato da 15 giorni, Tajani porta i saluti a Forza Italia

20:53 Superlega perde pezzi: City è fuori, Chelsea verso addio

20:41 Superlega, Briatore: "E' attacco frontale alla Uefa"

20:20 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson raccomandato per over 60

20:10 Covid, stato emergenza Italia fino al 31 luglio: Cts favorevole

20:08 Spostamenti tra Regioni, come funziona il Pass verde: bozza decreto

20:05 Grillo, legale indagato: "Sono innocenti, Bongiorno porti pure il video"

20:00 Coprifuoco, Speranza a Regioni: "Resta alle 22"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Bank of Montreal to Redeem $1,250,000,000 3.32% Series I Medium-Term Notes First Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC))

20 aprile 2021 | 23.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO)(NYSE: BMO) today announced that it intends to redeem all of its $1,250,000,000 3.32% Series I Medium-Term Notes First Tranche (Non-Viability Contingent Capital) due June 1, 2026 (the "Notes"). The redemption will occur on June 1, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The Notes are redeemable at par together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue from and after the Redemption Date.

The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. Notice will be delivered to holders of the Notes in accordance with the terms outlined in the Notes prospectus.

About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

Internet: www.bmo.com     Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48915 en US Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza the Notes are the Redemption Date Bank of Montreal Bank of Montreal to Redeem
Vedi anche
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
Riaperture, Draghi e 'rischio ragionato': cosa ha detto in conferenza stampa
Pedopornografia online, adescavano minori via chat: 6 denunce
Crozza-Salvini contro Speranza causa di tutti i mali
Riaperture, Draghi: "Bassa probabilità che si torni indietro"
Parcheggio complicato e finale a sorpresa, il video spopola
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza