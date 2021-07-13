Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:12
Barcelona-based Global Footwear Brand, Viscata, Selects Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® to Reduce Product Returns and Enhance Sustainable Product Development

13 luglio 2021 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. and BARCELONA, Spain, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmine, a leader in returns reduction and returns intelligence technology, announced today that Viscata has selected Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® to reduce returns. Viscata joins Newmine's growing client base of retailers and brands spanning multi-billion-dollar public companies, to smaller companies across both hard and soft goods categories. Retailers can reduce returns up to 30%, a recent survey shows.

Viscata has the world's largest online selection of espadrilles and is a rapidly expanding premium footwear brand. They use traditional artisan techniques to handcraft their luxury espadrilles, handbags, and other accessories. Escalating product returns have become top of mind for retailers, including Viscata, and can have negative effects on financial performance, customer experience, and environmental sustainability. By partnering with Newmine, Viscata is taking an innovative step towards financial enhancement while strengthening their commitment to reducing their carbon footprint.

"Newmine's platform is comprehensive and will aid us in improving financial performance while supporting our sustainability goals," says Guillaume Benoit, Global Supply Chain Director at Viscata. "Newmine takes a visionary approach to the issue of returns. With Returns Intelligence, we'll reduce hassle, cut down on expenses, harness customer feedback, all while ensuring our supply chain remains resilient, efficient, and sustainable."

Newmine's Chief Returns Officer is an AI-powered SaaS solution that provides retailers with the next generation of returns management. Through proactively analyzing and identifying the root cause of returns, Chief Returns Officer empowers retailers in-season to address upstream issues that cause returns. Machine learning, prescriptive actions, and workflow collaboration make what was once impossible, easy.

"Footwear is known for having significant return rates, particularly in e-commerce," says Navjit Bhasin, Newmine's Founder and CEO. "Viscata combines top quality, hand-made products with a focus on customer satisfaction and feedback. They are innovative and customer-driven, and Newmine welcomes the opportunity to support Viscata as they start their returns reduction journey."

Receive up-to-date customer news from Newmine on LinkedIn.

About NewmineNewmine's vision is to ensure retailers thrive in a transforming world. Newmine's Chief Returns Officer® is the first and only SaaS AI returns intelligence platform. This AI-powered platform gives retailers a holistic view of returns-related insights, prescribes corrective action and enables collaboration. Visit www.newmine.com for more information.

About ViscataFounded in Barcelona, Viscata® is a premium espadrille brand that captures the vibrant Mediterranean spirit through superior craftsmanship, comfort, and style for any occasion. Every pair of our authentic Spanish espadrilles is hand made by artisans in the traditional fashion with a modern twist that brings to life forward-thinking design trends. Viscata is committed to a sustainable approach to manufacturing that is kind to the planet. 

Media contact: Jennifer Gorlin, 508-271-7694

