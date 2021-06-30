Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 22:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:04 Green pass e discoteca, Sileri: "Per ora ok dopo prima dose"

21:02 Siena, annullato il Palio del 16 agosto

20:56 Bill Cosby è libero: l'attore lascia il carcere

20:56 M5S, Patuanelli si schiera con Crimi

20:15 A Taormina arriva 'The Place', fashion event con Silvia Berri

20:11 M5S, Conte: "Grillo non dica falsità su di me"

19:58 Covid oggi Sicilia, 142 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 30 giugno

19:50 Cogne, la villetta del delitto resta alla famiglia Franzoni

19:39 M5S, Grillo: "Non sono padre padrone, agito col cuore"

19:30 Cashback sospeso per 6 mesi, le ragioni di Draghi

19:14 Covid, in Gb 26mila nuovi contagi: mai così tanti dal 29 gennaio

19:08 M5S, è showdown Grillo-Conte: tra eletti inizia la conta, ecco i numeri

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

BAT Rallies At Speed To Support Tomorrowland

30 giugno 2021 | 13.35
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BAT has announced it is continuing its support for the music and events industry and its partner Tomorrowland by donating its spot on the McLaren F1 cars to feature the Belgian dance music festival's logo. The company is reinvesting in Tomorrowland to help champion up-and-coming music talent and to encourage ongoing support for the live music and events industries.

To continue its support of the live music and events industry, BAT is raising awareness of Tomorrowland's digital festival – Tomorrowland Around the World (July 16th - 17th), handing over its coveted spot on the McLaren F1 cars to the festival's logo, which will feature during the Austrian Grand Prix on July 4th. The move also marks the first time that a music festival will be featured on a Formula 1 car.

As a mark of its ongoing support of the music industry, BAT is leveraging the global audiences of the Grand Prix to drive visibility to the digital festival, encouraging Tomorrowland fans to engage with and attend the virtual event, which will continue to introduce new and established talent to audiences across the world.

John Beasley, Group Head of Brand Building, BAT, comments: "McLaren is more than a partner in motorsport, we share a love of music and innovation, and this provides a never-before-seen opportunity to make a statement – for our music-loving fans of motor racing and providing much needed support for the live music industry. We always want to help our partners and give back to the fans, and whilst Tomorrowland may not happen in person in 2021, together we have created the world's fastest flyer for the greatest digital music festival!"

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Politica_E_PA Belgian dance music festival's logo music talent bat has announced it musica
Vedi anche
News to go
Sedicenne uccisa, il giovane fermato resta in carcere
News to go
Confindustria, Pil Italia in grande ripresa
News to go
Santa Maria Capua Vetere, agenti sospesi: Cartabia durissima
News to go
Euro 2020, Inghilterra a Roma per i quarti. Governo Gb ai tifosi: "Non andate"
News to go
Vaccino Covid in vacanza e Green Pass europeo, si parte
News to go
Canada, caldo record: quasi 50 gradi
News to go
Licenziamenti, accordo tra governo e parti sociali
News to go
Strage di migranti al largo di Lampedusa
News to go
Euro 2020, cresce l'attesa per i quarti di finale
Covid, presto disponibili 5 terapie
News to go
Cashback della discordia
News to go
Variante Delta corre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza