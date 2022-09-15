Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:23 Zaporizhzhia, Aiea: "Russia lasci la centrale"

18:14 Boom dimissioni e un milione di contratti in più, i numeri del lavoro

18:07 Elezioni 2022, Emiliano chiama Meloni: "Frase da comizio non comprometta nostra amicizia"

18:06 Contraccezione, in Italia il 48% delle donne si informa su internet

18:03 Usa, libro rivela: "Per Melania Trump sbagliava tutto con Covid"

18:03 Mps-David Rossi, Commissione approva relazione: Pd non partecipa al voto

17:55 Federer si ritira, Pennetta: "Lascia il re del tennis"

17:48 Forum Sostenibilità, nella prima giornata focus su digitalizzazione e piani aziendali

17:45 Disabili, ingresso vietato al centro per l'impiego di Ortona

17:39 Carfagna: "Spero Terzo Polo abbia voti per condizionare formazione governo"

17:12 Covid oggi Italia, 17.978 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 15 settembre

16:59 Al Bano: "Io Bella ciao l'avrei cantata. Critiche a Pausini esagerate"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Batavia Biosciences Optimizes Global Quality Assurance with Veeva Vault Quality Suite

15 settembre 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global CDMO boosts GxP compliance and inspection readiness with Veeva quality applications

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Batavia Biosciences selected Veeva Vault Quality Suite to optimize its global quality assurance (QA), unifying content, processes, and training management on a single platform. Batavia Biosciences will also benefit from real-time insights that support ongoing QA improvements and inspection readiness.

"As our development footprint grew globally, we needed to optimize our QA approach to better meet future needs," said Jolanda van Vliet, director of quality assurance, Batavia Biosciences. "Bringing our QA onto Veeva's cloud-based platform enables us to centrally manage quality documentation and training, facilitate collaboration among authors, and improve reaction time to quality events."

Based in the Netherlands, Batavia Biosciences is a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vaccines, virotherapy, and protein vaccines. With Veeva Vault QMS, Batavia Biosciences can centrally manage QA processes to better ensure GxP compliance, while Veeva Vault QualityDocs automates workflows and audit trails, simplifying document management, updates, and review processes. Veeva Vault Training will further help the CDMO ensure role-based qualifications.

"It is a privilege to partner with Batavia Biosciences to support their launch of a fully digital QA system and boost inspection readiness," said Sofia Lange, director strategy, Vault Quality and Manufacturing at Veeva. "With the addition of Vault Quality Suite, Batavia Biosciences now has a scalable foundation that will strengthen its QA processes and oversight across operations."

For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva.com/eu/VaultQuality Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu 

Batavia Biosciences significantly contributes to ease human suffering from infectious diseases and cancer by leveraging its innovative technologies and in-depth know-how at all stages of the development trajectory, from the transition into early clinical studies, to navigating late-stage clinical development and entering commercial manufacturing at higher speed, reduced costs, and with increased success. The company operates state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities in Europe and the U.S. and, as part of the CJ CheilJedang global family, is building a strong position in global health with its strategic partners worldwide. For more information visit www.bataviabiosciences.com.

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu

Jeremy Whittaker

DeivisMercado

Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

925-226-8821

jeremywhittaker@veeva.com

deivismercado@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Salute_E_Benessere ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Global CDMO boosts GxP compliance compliance batavia Biosciences Optimizes Biosciences Optimizes
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, Cittadinanzattiva: "Istituti superiori vecchi e malconci"
News to go
Milano, furti in casa di calciatori e influencer: due arresti
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Mai così pochi morti da marzo 2020"
News to go
Scuola e Covid, "piano riaperture inadeguato"
News to go
Elezioni 2022, regole per voto italiani all’estero
News to go
Capri, tariffe taxi fuori controllo: decine di multe
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news
News to go
Champions League, bene Milan e Napoli: male la Juve
News to go
Elisabetta, feretro a Westminster Hall: l'omaggio dei sudditi
News to go
Morto Ken Starr, il procuratore del Sexgate di Bill Clinton
News to go
Scuola, sempre più i libri acquistati online
News to go
Appalti truccati in trasporti sanitari, 5 arresti a Pavia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza