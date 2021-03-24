Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 07:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:50 Vaccini Lombardia, Moratti: "Chiediamo scusa agli anziani"

07:18 Vaccino Pfizer sospeso a Hong Kong per difetti confezioni

07:10 Covid Brasile, 3.251 morti in un giorno: mai così tanti

22:52 Vaccino covid, Bassetti: "Arrivare a 500mila dosi o sono dolori"

22:36 Israele, elezioni: Netanyahu primo ma ha bisogno di Yamina

21:02 Sindaco Roma, Zingaretti: "Io candidato? No"

20:25 Diritti tv, Serie A tra Dazn e Sky: ancora fumata nera

20:20 Pd, nodo capigruppo donne: pressing Letta su Marcucci

19:36 Covid Gb, Johnson: "Attenzione a nuova ondata"

19:27 Covid Italia, presto cabina di regia su nuove misure

19:05 Covid Lazio, D'Amato: "Cauto ottimismo per le riaperture"

18:56 La difesa di Lombardo al contrattacco: "Una storia politica trasformata in Romanzo Criminale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

BATTEN Girls, Japanese girls group, releases a video on the traditional art stage which used volumetric video technology

24 marzo 2021 | 05.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BATTEN Records, Private music label of BATTEN Girls, announced that this Stardust Promotion's Japanese girls group is going to release a new dance video "OiSa Volumetric Video ver." on March 24, 2021 (https://youtu.be/Fw9PNMvzbSU). This video is captured by Canon's volumetric technology which creates high resolution 3D space simultaneously from captured images. Canon created a studio specialized for this technology in its Kawasaki office since July 2020. Canon combined its technology with the traditional stage of Noh to create the Japanese pop culture experience. Audience can enjoy the dance performance from different points of view in the 3D world.

This video is created for a purpose to promote Japanese pop culture worldwide.

Due to COVID-19, people are restricted from traveling and are seeking new experiences. By employing Canon's volumetric technology, people can enjoy online Japanese pop culture experience from multiple point of views in the digital world.

People who watched the original OiSa video since October 2020 liked the essence of Japanese folklore, and it was well received worldwide. This time, BATTEN Records creates this world and performance using Canon's volumetric technology. BATTEN Records also creates English, Spanish, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) subtitles on YouTube for fans around the world to enjoy the full Japanese entertainment experience. For this video shooting, it was challenging to capture hair, clothing, and the delicate dance movements of the group, but the footage behind the scenes will also be released along with the video.

https://youtu.be/Fw9PNMvzbSUhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0QhYOaYlXnQhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3w2Lw--G0s

Volumetric video is a technology which entails the creation of a 3D space from captured images. The process does not involve the stitching of image data from multiple cameras; instead, an entire 3D space is rendered as data, thus enabling the generation of video from any position or angle within such space. By using more than 100 specialized 4K cameras and Canon's original technology, it creates high quality 3D data simultaneously with capturing.

BATTEN Girls Official Website  https://but-show.com/BATTEN Girls Official Facebook (English) https://www.facebook.com/battengirlsen-101446061330624

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fw9PNMvzbSU 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
dance performance from Japanese pop release dance
Vedi anche
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
'Hacker della Dad', interrompevano lezioni in tutta Italia: ecco i messaggi
Pelosi: "Putin assassino? Lo è"
Torino, viaggiavano in auto armati di pistole: due arresti
Draghi: "Farò vaccino AstraZeneca"
Vaccino Moderna, dosi arrivate a Pratica di Mare
Covid, militare morto: funerali e commozione a Catania
Sky
Crisanti: "Chi ha sospeso AstraZeneca se ne assuma responsabilità"
AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Stop frutto di emotività, dati sono tranquillizzanti"
Italia’s Got Talent, Lodovica Comello canta i Queen
'Speravo de morì prima', serie tv su Totti in onda da venerdì 19 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza