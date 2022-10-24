Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
comunicato stampa

bauma 2022: XCMG's Largest Overseas Product Lineup to Date Showcases New Energy Construction Efforts

24 ottobre 2022 | 14.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (SHE: 000425) opened its largest overseas exhibition to date at bauma 2022 on October 24 in Munich, Germany, featuring a lineup of nearly 50 construction equipment products and core components with 41 span-new models debut at the show, which are all customized for European market. XCMG is at booths FS.1005/4, FS.1105/2 AND FS.1105/7 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München.

Liu Jiansen, Vice President of XCMG and General Manager of the XCMG Import and Export Co., Ltd, remarked ahead of the opening ceremony that with R&D centers and a European headquarters in Germany, XCMG has established comprehensive sales and service networks, with its many products contributing to the construction of infrastructure in many European countries.

"As it is now high on the global environment and economic agenda, XCMG is determined to accelerate our green development, launching a series of new energy products that represent the highest echelons of the Chinese construction machinery industry at bauma 2022. With bigger capacities, lower consumptions and better environmental designs, we are committed to creating greater value for our customers," noted Liu.

XCMG's exhibition at bauma 2022 features six major product sectors with key products for the European market:

In addition, XCMG is debuting the XC/ASD-22, a newly launched construction machinery series-training simulator.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1927856/bauma_2022_XCMG_s_Largest_Overseas_Product_Lineup_Date_Showcases_New.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bauma-2022-xcmgs-largest-overseas-product-lineup-to-date-showcases-new-energy-construction-efforts-301657265.html

