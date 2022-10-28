Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 28 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:56 Governo, Meloni a Bruxelles da Von der Leyen giovedì 3 novembre

12:37 Pd, road map Congresso: dall'appello alle primarie del 12 marzo

12:36 Auto, stop alle auto benzina e diesel dal 2035: arriva accordo Ue

12:33 L'inflazione riporta al 1984 ma il problema oggi sono gli stipendi

12:29 Covid, Mattarella: "Ancora non c'è vittoria finale, responsabilità e precauzione"

12:09 Pnrr, Mattarella: "Opportunità per potenziare ricerca e Sistema sanitario"

12:09 X Factor 2022, Ambra va al tilt e perde Matteo Siffredi

12:07 Pnrr, von der Leyen: "In Italia 700 mln a 250 Pmi per transizione ecologica"

11:58 Inflazione vola ad ottobre: +11,9%, al top da 1984

11:56 Ora legale, "in 7 mesi risparmiati 190 milioni"

11:47 Governo, Letta: "Chi fa opposizione a opposizione è stampella maggioranza"

11:42 Perché Elon Musk dice di aver liberato Twitter

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Bauma 2022: Zoomlion Showcases New Series of Tower Cranes and Pump Trucks Localized for the European Market

28 ottobre 2022 | 12.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is exhibiting a new series of tower cranes and pump trucks that are specially customized for the European market at the bauma 2022 trade show, taking place from October 24 to 30 in Munich, Germany.

"Zoomlion's global blueprint leverages our frontier technologies, extensive front-line service experience, and combines market insights from our European subsidiaries Wilber and CIFA to expand our localization and customization strategy, bringing more products to European customers that will better serve their needs and construction projects," said Fan Zhide, Assistant General Manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company.

The R-generation tower cranes are making their debut at bauma 2022. As a tailor-made product targeting the European market, R220-10S is a flat-top crane offering 15 boom length combinations to adapt to various construction conditions. The standard configuration comes with one-click superlift, in-load speed, zero-speed hovering and one-button debugging to achieve smooth operation and precise control enabling efficient construction.

Sharing the same technical advantages of R220-10S, the R90-5RE flat-top crane adopts a round tenon tower body with lower wind resistance that makes it ideal for small housing construction projects.

Wilbert, Zoomlion's subsidiary in Germany, is also exhibiting a series of products including the WT360 flat-top crane, which has industry-leading lifting capacity, operation accuracy and safety among products of the same class.

Zoomlion released several intelligent pump trucks developed and manufactured in Europe, including two high-end models 36X-5Z and 43X-5RZ that feature high-precision, efficient pumping control, adaptive material pumping and active boom shock absorption technologies to meet different pumping needs, improve pumping efficiency and adaptability, and ensure steadier operation and construction safety.

Its European subsidiary CIFA has also debuted the world's most advanced hybrid mixing concrete spreader at bauma 2022, alongside a presentation of its top pump truck products.

Zoomlion brings a total of 55 new products to bauma where half of the products are made in Europe. The company is also hosting a series of product releases, seminars and roadshows at booth FS905/2.

"2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Zoomlion, and we have grown into a globally leading construction machinery manufacturer. It is Zoomlion's commitment to continue developing in international markets with products and services that not only serve local customers, but also build a better future together," added Fan.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bauma-2022-zoomlion-showcases-new-series-of-tower-cranes-and-pump-trucks-localized-for-the-european-market-301662254.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Auto_E_Motori Meccanica Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. Tower Cranes market Co.
Vedi anche
News to go
Assago, accoltella cinque persone al Carrefour: un morto
News to go
Ora solare, tra il 29 e il 30 ottobre lancette indietro di 60 minuti
News to go
Tetto al contante, si accende il dibattito politico
News to go
Clima, Aie: nel 2025 il picco di emissioni Co2 legate all'energia
News to go
Gas, Bombardieri: "Da Ue decisioni a rilento, Governo introduca tetto nazionale"
News to go
Covid in Cina, 18 casi a Wuhan
News to go
Istat: un terzo pensionati vive con meno di mille euro al mese
News to go
Migranti, Salvini: "Stop a sbarchi fuori controllo"
News to go
Carceri, Nordio: "Sono la mia priorità"
News to go
Europa League e Conference, le partite di oggi 27 ottobre
News to go
Enrico Mattei, oggi 60 anni da misteriosa scomparsa
News to go
Arrestato in Puglia un suprematista bianco: "Pronto al sacrificio estremo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza