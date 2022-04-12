Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 10:26
10:20 Ucraina, milizie filorusse: "A Mariupol nessun uso armi chimiche"

10:13 Covid Italia, antivirali dal medico di famiglia: oggi via libera Cts Aifa

09:56 Eurovision, Pausini: "Con Cattelan e Mika ci adoriamo ma vogliono farci litigare"

09:42 Guerra Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 19.600 militari russi"

09:22 Covid, boom casi a Shanghai: Usa ordinano partenza staff consolato

09:13 Covid, Silvestri: "Virus in fase benigna, ma prepariamoci a ricadute in autunno"

09:04 Guerra Ucraina, Nokia lascia mercato russo

09:00 Prezzo benzina e diesel in Italia, quanto costa al litro oggi

08:39 Meteo Italia verso Pasqua, caldo fino a venerdì 15 aprile

08:33 Guerra Ucraina, intelligence Gb: "Verso attacchi più intensi a Est"

07:55 Ucraina-Russia, news oggi tempo reale: notizie ultima ora 12 aprile

07:33 Guerra Ucraina, Zelensky: "Chi non manda armi è responsabile dei morti"

comunicato stampa

Bayer AG's Crop Protection Innovation Lab implements 1NCE services in smart insect traps to protect the world's canola crops

12 aprile 2022 | 09.58
LETTURA: 1 minuti

COLOGNE, Germany, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help farmers detect pests early and protect critical agriculture, Bayer AG's Crop Protection Innovation Lab developed the MagicTrap ― a yellow trap that catches and counts potential pests in canola fields automatically and provides data for developing an efficient crop protection system. For communication between the yellow trap and the app used by farmers, Bayer AG relies on 1NCE, the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT with a global flat rate.

"Farmers should not have to worry about SIM cards and contracts," said Fabian Born, product manager at Bayer. "The device must be ready to use anywhere, immediately, and without technical preparation. 1NCE convinced us with its unique offer of worldwide availability and a simple pricing model over the entire lifecycle of a device."

Alexander P. Sator, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 1NCE GmbH added: "Classic mobile contracts with long term lengths or volume tariffs are a showstopper for the development of smart and scalable IoT solutions, and worldwide accessibility at a fixed price over the entire lifecycle of a device is a must-have. We are pleased to work with Bayer AG on this important concept to protect the world's crops." 

Full press release: https://1nce.com/en/news/

Project details: https://1nce.com/en/blog/

About Bayer and 1NCE

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition: www.bayer.com. 1NCE is the only provider of connectivity and software for IoT with a global flat. rate: www.1nce.com

Media ContactDennis Knake, 1NCEE-Mail: dennis.knake@1NCE.com

