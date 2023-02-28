Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 07:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

21:36 Cremonese-Roma, Mourinho espulso non ci sta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Art announces the Artist of the Year 2022

28 febbraio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art is happy to announce the Artist of the Year 2022, selected by the majority of votes among the monthly ratings.

We congratulate the talented Chidinma Nnoli, a young artist from Enugu, Nigeria who is currently based in Lagos. Chidinma graduated with a BA degree from the University of Benin where she studied textile design and painting.

In 2020, she was selected for the Rele Arts Foundation Young Contemporaries exhibition. Chidinma's work, painted predominantly in oils, "confronts entrenched structures in our society, including the patriarchal power structure and misogyny; challenges stereotypes, psychology and the cultural conditioning of women."

By the winner's request, BE OPEN will donate the grant of 500 euros to Nigerian charity Drug Aid Africa that sources and dispenses life-saving medications in Nigeria and across the continent.

Aiming to showcase young talents, every month of 2022 BE OPEN Art invited art enthusiasts to choose the best artist among those 20 exhibited in the gallery. The artist whose works gained the majority of votes throughout the year became the Artist of the Year.

To be featured in the gallery, BE OPEN Art selects artists at an early stage of their career who emphasize social consciousness, philosophical meaning and the aesthetical solutions for the wrongs of the contemporary world, such as inequality, lack of diversity, environmental issues, and consumerism. In a way, the project sees its mission in looking for the new influencers in the art scene, and invites everyone to contribute to this process.

Founder of BE OPENElena Baturina: "I congratulate the winner and celebrate her decision to use the well-deserved grant to support a life-saving initiative. BE OPEN Art is proud to showcase the remarkable young talent we meet all over the world, and facilitate the artists in getting visibility and opportunity to have their say in the art and therefore affect lives of people who appreciate it. We applause all the featured artists and thank everyone who voted during the year."

BE OPEN Art is an online gallery of contemporary art created by BE OPEN foundation with an ambition to provide emerging artists around the globe with an opportunity to showcase their work to the world. In 2023, the gallery runs a regional version of the competition for those artists who best represent the artistic identity of their region.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-announces-the-artist-of-the-year-2022-301756745.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Economia_E_Finanza BE OPEN Art announces the Artist of the Year 2022 Artist of the Year 2022 Londra
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza