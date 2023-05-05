Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 12:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:09 Stati Uniti investitore estero di maggior peso in Italia

12:06 Sono 15.631 le imprese estere in Italia

12:03 Latina, 16enne sequestrata e violentata: caccia ad aggressore

12:03 Imprese estere puntano su formazione e smart working

12:01 Beltrame (Confindustria): "Imprese estere determinanti per la crescita del Paese"

12:00 Travaglia (Nestlé Italia): "Imprese estere portano nuova cultura aziendale"

11:56 Urso: "Golden Power per garantire l'interesse nazionale"

11:25 Migranti, Parigi frena: "Non vogliamo ostracizzare l'Italia"

10:56 Pedofilia, papa Francesco: "E' il momento di rimediare al danno"

10:48 Scudetto Napoli, stampa straniera celebra gli azzurri

10:48 Bakhmut, capo Wagner annuncia ritiro e si scaglia contro il Cremlino

10:23 Ucraina, nuovo incendio in raffineria russa - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Art launches the second stage of the regional competition to support emerging artists of the Caribbean

05 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is running a new competition for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities – BE OPEN Regional Art.

With the beginning of year 2023, BE OPEN expert community team started selecting those of the artists who best represent the artistic tradition of a certain region to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and offer them greater visibility.

The second stage of the programme covers the countries of the Caribbean region over April – June 2023: Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, etc.

Each regional stage lasts three months, therefore four stages will be run a year, with a winner named for each of them. Works by 20 emerging artists are posted at the online gallery every month, and a public vote selects the Regional Artist of the Month. At the end of each stage, one of the monthly winners becomes the Artist of the Region, based on the amount of votes by the public and BE OPEN's art community members.

The regional winners get the money prize of EUR500, while a selection of artwork best representing the region form an exhibition, in order to share the art with the wide public and celebrate the artists involved.

The first stage of BE OPEN Regional Art was dedicated to the art of the Eastern Mediterranean with such countries as Cyprus, Turkey, the Greek Dodecanese islands, and the countries of Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Israel, Jordan and Egypt included. A selection of works made by the results of monthly public votes will be shown at a bespoke exhibition that will be held in June 2023 in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Next in 2023, the focus of the competition will move to Southeast Asia and Central Africa at the end of the year. The regional competition runs alongside the regular ongoing work of BE OPEN Art, whose experts every month select 20 new artists for the gallery, using online voting to name the Artist of the Month and the Artist of the Year. 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-art-launches-the-second-stage-of-the-regional-competition-to-support-emerging-artists-of-the-caribbean-301813879.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza BE OPEN Art launches art gallery set up BE OPEN Art think tank
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli festa scudetto, morte 26enne: ipotesi raid mirato
News to go
Serbia, 8 morti in seconda sparatoria di massa in pochi giorni
News to go
Pirateria online, Commissione Ue prepara una stretta
News to go
Meteo weekend 6-7 maggio, previsioni
News to go
Il Napoli conquista il terzo scudetto dopo 33 anni, città in festa
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Darmanin ha offeso l'Italia oltre che il governo"
News to go
Forbes, gli sportivi più ricchi: la classifica
News to go
Allarme Onu, arriva El Nino con temperature record
News to go
Napoli, nuovo match point scudetto
News to go
Ue, Mattarella: "Emergenze globali richiedono unità"
News to go
Ischia, 'prima casa' ma proprietari non vivono sull'isola: scoperti 40 immobili
News to go
Allarme Interpol per i 'kit del suicidio'
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza