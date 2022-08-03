Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 12:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:21 Danni al fegato, giro di vite del ministero su integratori alla curcuma

13:09 Bper aderisce a Garanzia SupportItalia di Sace, in arrivo aiuti a imprese

12:59 Surf e psicanalisi, a Buggerru in Sardegna incontro sui benefici post pandemia con Castagna e Lucattini

12:52 Lavoro, più di una donna su 2 vittima di molestie o discriminazioni

12:37 Elezioni 2022, Paragone: "Raccolta firme è impossibile" - Video

12:34 Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi: "Votare Forza Italia per nuovo miracolo italiano"

12:31 Taiwan, Usa e Cina contro: in gioco la fabbrica mondiale dei chip

12:25 M5S, telefonata Conte-Di Battista: ma candidatura in stand-by

12:21 Covid oggi Italia, stabili ricoveri e terapie intensive

12:20 Berlusconi e i soldi del Pnrr, Conte: "Non lo ricordo con me a Bruxelles"

12:12 Accordo Calenda-Letta, Falasca lascia Azione: "Non condivido scelta"

12:07 Caldo in Italia, ecco le città da bollino rosso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Community selects the winner of #BEOPENGrowFood Open Call to support UN's SDG2

03 agosto 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, announces the winner of #BEOPENGrowFood, a creative open call across social media.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision.

The open call 'BE OPEN Grow Food' was dedicated to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses on SDG2: Zero Hunger. Under the umbrella of zero hunger, SDG2 is not only about ending hunger, but also achieving food security and improved nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture all over the globe. 

Sustainable agriculture may sound intimidating to non-farmers, but it is achievable in every household, even urban ones. Not everyone has space for a garden, some of us have to work with a window box, a flower bed or fire escape, but we all have our possibilities for growing food, and doing so in the most sustainable way available to us - through recycling and composting, repurposing plastic and fabric, controlling every step of the growing process, reconnecting with the nature, etc.

We asked people to explore the variety of fresh food production available in our everyday lives, and share their vision of how we can grow our own food in our unique ways with the global community by joining our #BEOPENGrowFood Instagram open call.

BE OPEN praises everyone who sent visuals that reflect this topic via Instagram with the #BEOPENGrowFood hashtag, as a way to celebrate people's ability to creatively interpret the reality around them. BE OPEN Community members have selected the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users.

Our congratulations and the €300 prize go to Zurich, Switzerland, to Dina Klimentieva for the pictures of a lovely window-sill herb and vegetable garden, and the first little harvest of the season.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Agricoltura_E_Allevamento ICT Alimentazione across social media think tank founded think tank social media
Vedi anche
News to go
Nancy Pelosi a Taiwan: "Non vi abbandoneremo"
News to go
Clima, scienziati: "Prepariamoci a conseguenze più estreme"
News to go
Messina, truffa azienda ittica a Ue per 1,7 milioni euro
News to go
Pa, al via nuove linee guida fabbisogni professionali
News to go
Ucraina, convoglio Croce Rossa a supporto dei medici locali
Elezioni 2022, Letta e accordo con Calenda: "Patto per battere destra" - Video
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, Spallanzani prepara vaccino
Elezioni 2022, Calenda e accordo con Letta: "Ora partita aperta" - Video
News to go
Caldo record, nuova ondata in arrivo
Elezioni 2022, Letta: "Berlusconi e Salvini si sono arresi a Meloni" - Video
News to go
Pelosi a Taiwan, alta tensione Cina-Usa
Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Renzi? Porte aperte" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza