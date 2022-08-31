Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:37 Covid Italia, Speranza: "Positivi devono stare a casa, quanti giorni lo sta valutando Css"

09:32 Gas, Eni: "Gazprom riduce forniture"

09:26 Pakistan, più di 1.160 morti per inondazioni: almeno 384 bambini

09:18 Caro energia, Salvini: "Chiederemo moratoria su distacco luce"

09:12 Elezioni 2022, Berlusconi: "Meloni premier? Con mia biografia nessuna gelosia"

09:09 Us Open, Fognini supera primo turno: ora sfiderà Nadal

08:36 Temporali forti al Nord, caldo in aumento al Sud: Italia ancora divisa in due

08:03 Zaporizhzhia, partita da Kiev la missione Aiea

07:45 Trasferimento tecnologico verso le imprese, Mise incrementa l’intensità dei flussi

07:44 Gorbaciov, Biden: "Leader raro e lungimirante, rese mondo più sicuro"

07:34 Caro bollette, appello dei partiti a Draghi: "Agire subito"

00:05 Gorbaciov, da Putin "profondo cordoglio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

BE OPEN Launches #BEOPENCleanEnergy Open Call to support UN's SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy

31 agosto 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

The new open call #BEOPENCleanEnergy is dedicated to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses on SDG7, calling to "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all".

Energy lies at the heart of both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all will open a new world of opportunities for billions of people through new economic opportunities and jobs, better education and health, more sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities, and greater protections from climate change.

In order to encourage more people take action, and join sustainable initiatives worldwide, we suggest posting visuals that represent a cleaner, safer, happier and more sustainable world, achievable with affordable and clean energy. What picture or artwork, or photograph of today represents that better future for you, and inspires you to move forward?

Please share your positive vision with the global community by joining our #BEOPENCleanEnergy Instagram open call.

The entries will close September 30, 2022. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN believes that the ability for creative interpretation is not confined within the art and design industry. The series of online challenges reach out to those creative minds around the globe, who keep their eyes open, see inspiration in the everyday life, and are able to transform it with their own unique vision. 

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow. It is a cultural and social initiative founded by philanthropist, businesswoman and entrepreneur Elena Baturina.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Ambiente Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Ambiente across social media call Be opzione di acquisto
Vedi anche
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, continua scambio di accuse tra Mosca e Kiev
News to go
Prezzo gas, ultime news
News to go
Caro energia, Dompé: "Si rischia di non riuscire a consegnare farmaci cruciali"
Venezia 79, la madrina Rocio Munoz Morales arriva al Lido-Video
News to go
Scuola, Anief in piazza a Roma
News to go
Infortuni, Inail: 441.451 denunce primi sette mesi 2022
News to go
Bonus asili nido, come richiederlo
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, ispezione Aiea inizia domani
News to go
Caro energia anche nel bicchiere, aumenti anche per acqua e succhi
News to go
Truffa fondi Covid, 6 denunciati e un arresto
News to go
Per hotel bollette record, rischio chiusure anticipate
News to go
Carnevale Notting Hill torna a colorare strade di Londra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza