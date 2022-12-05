Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
BE OPEN Launches #BEOPENStaringAtTheSun Open Call to support UN's SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy

05 dicembre 2022 | 10.00
LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN, a creative think-tank founded by the international entrepreneur and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is launching its next global open call across social media. With open calls, by asking the participants to share their vision in the most graphic form, BE OPEN aims to identify innovative approaches, and build creative bonds for people around the globe.

The new open call #BEOPENStaringAtTheSun is dedicated to promoting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, and in particular focuses on SDG7, calling to "ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all".

Energy lies at the heart of both the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all will open a new world of opportunities for billions of people through new economic opportunities and jobs, better education and health, more sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities, and greater protections from climate change.

One of the key sustainable energy sources is the Sun, literary the source of energy for life on Earth. For centuries, it has intrigued poets, philosophers, artists, and everyone who has somehow been touched by its invisible warmth. The Sun has been an inspiration in our creation of paintings, poems, music, stories, and sculptures, to name a few. 

The Sun shines on us all, and we find inspiration in it. We invite you to join our new #BEOPENStaringAtTheSun open call and share visuals expressing and depicting what the Sun means for you personally, and our planet. Take notice of the shadows, put across the warmth of a sunbeam, or even gaze at the Sun safely through the filters of the telescope. What does the Sun inspire you to see and feel?

In order to encourage more people to take action, and join sustainable initiatives worldwide, please share your positive vision with the global community by contributing to our #BEOPENStaringAtTheSun Instagram open call.

The entries will close December 30, 2022. BE OPEN Community members will then select the winning post from a shortlist of submissions with the highest number of likes by Instagram users. The winner will receive a €300 prize.

BE OPEN is a global initiative to foster creativity and innovation, a think-tank whose mission is to promote people and ideas today to build solutions for tomorrow.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/be-open-launches-beopenstaringatthesun-open-call-to-support-uns-sdg7-affordable-and-clean-energy-301691955.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
