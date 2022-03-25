Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:33
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:27 Guerra Ucraina, "colonnello Russia ucciso da suoi soldati: travolto da tank"

18:20 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin strizza occhio a J.K. Rowling: lei si dissocia

17:59 Covid oggi, tutta Italia in zona bianca

17:57 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Obiettivo principale è liberazione Donbass"

17:48 Guerra Ucraina, ucciso un altro generale Russia

17:38 Scaccabarozzi: "1.400 mld dollari per ricerca e sviluppo nel mondo nei prossimi 5 anni"

17:33 Ucraina-Russia, Casa Bianca: "Non useremo armi chimiche in nessun caso"

17:28 Covid oggi Italia, Brusaferro: "Curva contagi comincia a piegare"

17:27 Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Fare tutto per difesa democrazia"

17:14 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.805 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 25 marzo

17:06 Ucraina-Russia, il lancio del missile - Video

17:00 Covid oggi Emilia, 4.408 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 25 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Beat Global Competitors, Hisense Received "Dubai Quality Global Award" Certified by Vice President of the UAE

25 marzo 2022 | 12.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense has been honored by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in Dubai with the coveted Dubai Quality Global Awards 2022 on March 23rd. The announcement was made under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

 

 

Hisense, a brand with less than 10 years of operating history in the Middle East market, won the reward among many competitors, indicating that Hisense is recognized for its outstanding strengths. The candidates of the award are strictly selected for three to four months. The judges believe that under the impact of the pandemic, winning the "Dubai Quality Global Award" shows Hisense's unremitting efforts to re-open to the world and its positive contributions to local economic recovery and development.

Since October 2021, Hisense has started the preparation and submission of the award. During the rigorous evaluation process, the DET in Dubai conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Hisense in different terms.

Hisense's development strategy and events plan deeply impressed the judges, especially the local activities and services such as HiME App and Hisense Supporting Center. As a unique digital platform, HiME App can keep in touch with users in real-time and provide consumers with quick responses and services. Its 24/7 service model also makes Hisense more competitive in the local market. Hisense Support center is an exclusive platform for product experience and fast after-sales service. During the pandemic, Hisense launched free services and additional warranties, which made it easier and more convenient for local consumers to enjoy the company's products and services.

"We are so proud of winning the award, and we appreciate the DET for seeing our efforts in the region, which encourages our company for a brighter future." said Mr. Jason Ou, General Manager of Hisense Middle East and Africa Market, "Hisense has always adhered to high quality and advanced technology since developing the market in the Middle East and has entered a rapid development track locally."

Hisense will always adhere to technology, integrity, and quality, and continue to create trustworthy products and services for global consumers, thereby continuously enhancing its brand awareness and competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773898/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773896/2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773895/3.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hisense Received coveted Dubai Quality Dubai Quality Global Award UAE
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Occidentali nazisti cancellano cultura russa"
News to go
Elton John compie oggi 75 anni
News to go
Fridays for Future Italia, decine di migliaia in piazza
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, incontro Biden-Von der Leyen
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, ambasciatore Russia in Italia: "Preoccupato per vostre armi"
News to go
Potenza, maxi operazione antidroga
News to go
Italia fuori da Mondiali, perde 1-0 con Macedonia Nord
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu vota cessate il fuoco
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ok Ue a nuova semina in Italia
News to go
26 marzo 'Giornata mondiale del rito del caffè espresso italiano'
"Finti vaccini covid a cittadini ignari", nuovo arresto per infermiera no vax - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza