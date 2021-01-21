Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 02:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:42 No Tav, pene ridotte in appello bis per scontri 2011 in Valsusa

23:29 Coppa Italia, la Lazio segna al 90' e va ai quarti

22:09 Governo, Orlando: "Elezioni più vicine? Purtroppo sì"

21:22 Governo, Cacciari: "O fa conti giusti o rischiamo catastrofe"

21:08 Morte Martina Rossi, Cassazione annulla assoluzioni imputati

20:52 Governo, a Benassi delega servizi

20:07 Governo, Salvini: "Meglio ridare la parola agli italiani"

19:51 Vaccino covid Pfizer, Arcuri: "20% dosi in meno"

19:47 Governo, convocato Cdm per questa sera

18:45 Covid Gb, 37.892 casi e 1290 morti nelle ultime 24 ore

18:36 Covid, Ecdc: "Molto alto rischio diffusione varianti"

18:22 Centrodestra vede Mattarella: "Preoccupati per l'Italia"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Covid Italia oggi Alan Friedman Crisi governo Cesa
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

BeautySourcing.com Offers Sourcing Opportunities post-Covid Era

21 gennaio 2021 | 21.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A new e-commerce platform for the beauty supply-side industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the industry challenges faced due to COVID- 19, BeautySourcing.com emerges as a global marketplace for a complete range of beauty supply-side products. As business models continue to turn to digital alternatives, by leveraging digital smartly to catapult ahead, the site serves as a year round immediate solution that enables businesses to effectively find everything needed to produce the next cosmetic breakthrough. BeautySourcing.com allows members to connect with over 5,000 suppliers from across 100+ worldwide beauty events with a mission to stimulate and maintain international beauty trade in the new normal.

Some of the highlighted features of BeautySourcing.com are:

About BeautySourcing.com: BeautySourcing.com is an online comprehensive sourcing platform for the beauty supply-side market. It aims to power the growth of the international beauty industry and serve as a community to connect businesses with high-quality products, worldwide trade events, and industry news. The site is supported by a dedicated team of veteran event organizers with over 20 years of beauty industry experience and a keen eye for reviewing supplier capabilities and market trends. For more information, visit www.beautysourcing.com.          

Contact: Ms. Selena Li Phone: 646-653-2838Email: Selena.li@beautysourcing.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN45775 en-US Moda Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Opportunities post-Covid Era platform e-commerce platform bauletto
Vedi anche
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza