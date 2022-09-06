Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:20
comunicato stampa

BEC Technologies Announces International Expansion Across Europe

06 settembre 2022 | 17.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Offering its full range of solutions and services to customers throughout the region

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer, and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions announced it has expanded its business across Europe. This expansion is part of BEC's strategic plan to enhance its global capabilities to serve customers and partners in all the world's major markets.

BEC has a tremendous market presence in the Americas as a leading provider of 4G LTE and 5G solutions and is well-positioned to help communications service providers and solution integrators capitalize on the growing demand for wireless network connectivity. Our award-winning solutions, such as the MX-Connect® Series, are used today in top retailers, Fortune 500 corporations, energy companies, and major Tier 1 telecommunications service providers.

We have expertise in designing solutions for various sectors, including Enterprise, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Transportation, Energy, and Smart City. The product portfolio offers the flexibility of selecting the most suitable solution for each project. Our modems, gateways, routers, and rugged outdoor platforms enable support of applications ranging from primary connectivity to private networks, fixed wireless access, IoT/M2M, and mission-critical communication, among others. Customers can confidently trust that our solutions deliver high-performance, reliable, and secure connectivity whenever and wherever they need it.

All solutions seamlessly connect to BECentral®, our Industry-leading cloud-based management system. As a result, customers will benefit from zero-touch provisioning, visual dashboards with real-time analytics, detailed reporting, and performance monitoring for deployments of any scale.

"The expansion is a great opportunity for us to help businesses broaden their service offerings, create value and drive revenue growth," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "We are eager to make our solutions available to more customers and contribute to accelerating 5G adoption in Europe."

https://bectechnologies.net/global/https://bectechnologies.net/become-a-partner/

BEC Technologies, a North American subsidiary of the industry pioneer Billion Electric Co. Ltd., is a leading developer and manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless broadband solutions. Our integrated hardware and software systems enable high-speed data transfers and robust security while providing unparalleled reliability. Industries worldwide rely on our expertise to transform their businesses with ultra-fast data rates, robust security, and exceptional reliability. To learn more about BEC Technologies' products and services, please visit our website at www.bectechnologies.net.

Press ContactBEC Technologies, Inc.Nicole Tranmedia@bectechnologies.net 972-422-0877 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891137/BEC_Technologies_5G_devices.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1250775/BEC_Technologies_Logo.jpg

 

